Comics

The Best Comics of 2021

By Mike Cecchini, Jim Dandeneau, Rosie Knight
Den of Geek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, we said “…every work of art made in [2020] is a small miracle. Every comic creator who put irons in the fire in a year that certainly didn’t lack fires deserves gratitude and commendation.” That’s no less true in 2021, a year where days felt like months and each...

www.denofgeek.com

The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Immortal Hulk

Writer Al Ewing and artist Joe Bennett wrap their run of "The Immortal Hulk" with "Of Hell and Death." Together, the creative team ends what they started more than four years ago. Themes referenced in the first issue of "The Immortal Hulk" have been explored and comes to a satisfying though disturbing conclusion.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Is About to Introduce the Omega Wolverine

The X-Men event titles X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine are set to redefine the franchise heading into 2022, and a look at covers and solicitations for one of the March issues teases the introduction of an Omega Wolverine. Marvel Comics released its March 2022 solicitations, and the information for X Deaths of Wolverine #5 by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Federico Vicentini shows Wolverine merged with the Phalanx, a techno-organic race of alien beings destined to conquer the X-Men. They've fought the X-Men on several occasions, and now look primed to transform Wolverine at some point in the future.
COMICS
Joel Eisenberg

Opinion: The Importance of Comic Books

I have written variations of this list since 2018, and my choices have not changed since last year. The last couple of years has brought us, however, some amazing work: Scholastic Kids' "Twins: A Graphic Novel," "Little Russia" from POW Press, Aftershock's "Dead Day," Image Comics' "Stealth," DC's "Victor & Nora: A Gotham Love Story," and Fantagraphics' "Dancing After TEN" have been particular standouts.
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Detective Comics #1046

Bloody, broken, and beaten…Batman had a mission after The Joker War. He would no longer look over Gotham City from Wayne Manor; he would move to the heart of the city, get closer to its people and its problems. The fight he pursued would be different, but after Fear State he finds himself disillusioned. He is no longer the protector the city needs, and definitely not the one it deserves. Batman’s last night in Gotham City before his international sojourn is here. Backup: Harley Quinn guest-stars in the culmination of “Foundations”! Must Gotham City have an Arkham facility, and if so…will it be any different, or is doom on its way?
COMICS
360 Magazine

Marvel Comics Crossover Event

Marvel Comics’ latest crossover event includes DEVILS REIGN and Venom’s new era with printings of both DEVILS REIGN #1 AND VENOM #2. These issues will be available beginning February 9 with second printing covers. Venom artwork included is created by Francesco Mobili.
411mania.com

Comics 411: Favorite Comic Book Families

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed our Favorite Comic Book Holiday...
ENTERTAINMENT
