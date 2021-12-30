ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Best Of Star Trek 2021

trekmovie.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is that time to look back and reflect on the year that was. 2021 may not have been the year we hoped for, but it had its highs, including in the world of Star Trek. The assembled editors and contributors of TrekMovie.com have taken a moment to celebrate what made...

trekmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

When William Shatner Told ‘Star Trek’ Fans to ‘Get a Life’

On Dec. 20, 1986, William Shatner took a joking swipe at Star Trek fans during his appearance on Saturday Night Live. Unfortunately, few Trekkies found it funny. The actor was hosting the late-night staple as part of the promotion for Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. The film seemingly proved a belief held among Star Trek fans that only the even-numbered motion pictures were any good. The first feature, 1979’s The Motion Picture, was a disappointment, 1982’s The Wrath of Khan delivered, 1984’s The Search for Spock underperformed but the fourth installment was a hit with its tale of Capt. Kirk and his colleagues traveling back in time to save the world by transporting a pair of humpback whales to the 23rd century.
MOVIES
Inverse

Jonathan Frakes helps solve Discovery’s oldest Star Trek mystery

Back in 2018, the Trek franchise dropped a curious episode, “Calypso,” as part of its Short Treks anthology series and in doing so, changed the canon of Star Trek: Discovery forever. The USS Discovery, stranded far in the future, is boarded by a refugee named Craft (Aldis Hodge)....
TV SERIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4 Return Date Set

Star Trek: Discovery is heading towards a mid-season break. In a tweet sent out by the official Star Trek account, they announced that next week will be the last episode of Discovery until February of 2022. "Catch the #StarTrekDiscovery mid-season finale next week," the Twitter account shared with the information that Star Trek: Discovery will return with episode 8 on February 10th.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Discovery would be wise to bring back the Kelvans

CBR has a suggestion about Star Trek: Discovery that would be interesting. Star Trek: Discovery has found its legs as a distant-future show. Clear and away from any type of lore that would hamper its storytelling, Discovery is becoming a show whose fanbase is engrossed with its creativity. Discovery is once again exploring this creativity with the space disturbances that are plaguing the galaxy.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
William Shatner
trekcore.com

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Review: “Stormy Weather”

In this week’s “Stormy Weather,” the USS Discovery crew explores a subspace rift left behind by the DMA, and finds themselves in uncharted — and unchartable — territory, as Zora’s newfound sentience calls to mind another famously-sentient computer from science fiction. As part of...
ENVIRONMENT
FanSided

3 fascinating episodes of Star Trek to watch on Christmas

Looking for Star Trek Christmas episodes? Try these!. Unlike that other big “star” franchise, Star Trek has never mounted a full-on holiday special. Not that I’d be opposed to one. In fact, this age of peak Trek we’re living in might be the perfect time for the franchise to try some Star Trek Christmas episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

These Star Trek fans built and now sell interactive tribbles

Tribbles were the bane of Captain Kirk’s existence when they overcame the Enterprise on the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Trouble with Tribbles.” They were cute, cuddly, and multiplied like a math genius. Yet, that didn’t stop people from wanting them. Even today, over fifty years since that episode, the tribbles remain popular collectors’ items. But one woman from Massachusetts wanted a little something more.
ELECTRONICS
trekmovie.com

All Five Classic Star Trek Shows Leaving Hulu In January Too

The Star Trek library is leaving a third USA streaming service; this time it’s Hulu. The USA-based Hulu has offered five live-action Star Trek series as part of its paid subscription service for most of the last decade, but that will all end in early January. Star Trek: The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise are all leaving the Disney-controlled streamer on January 5, 2022. Each of the shows now carries an expiration warning, counting down to that day.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek
StarTrek.com

The Star Trek: Prodigy Coloring Book

Join the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar with these exclusive Star Trek: Prodigy coloring pages! Share with the youngest Starfleet officers in your life, or relax during this busy season by creating your own vibrant adventures for Dal, Gwyn, and the rest of the crew with these pages. Check out an example of the pages below:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
waer.org

Science on the Radio Discusses Star Trek

Fans of the series Star Trek were able to see the crew of the Enterprise zip around space for years on Television. In 2021, that fictional setting took a small step closer to reality as William Shatner traveled to the Moon. Questions about Star Trek and space travel? We’ll answer them, this week on Science on the Radio with Dr. Marvin Druger.
TV SERIES
treknews.net

IDW Announces New Star Trek: Discovery Miniseries with ‘Adventures in the 32nd Century’

Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century, a new comic book miniseries, coming from IDW Publishing. After leaving this timeline and warping far into the void for over three years, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery returns to comics with a brand new miniseries. IDW has announced the launch of Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century, a four-issue series that will delve deeper into the lives of some of the lesser-explored members of the Discovery crew — beginning with the majestic feline, Grudge.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
FanSided

Star Trek: Picard production designer sharing concept art from S1

Star Trek: Picard will air its second season in February 2022. It’s been almost two years since Star Trek: Picard wrapped its first season. What we watched back in 2020 might not have stayed with us, which is why it is time for a rewatch. Picard production designer Dave Blass is taking that seriously as he posted on his Twitter page on December 21st that, with ten weeks remaining until the premiere, he was going to watch one episode a week. On top of that, he’ll be sharing some “cool concept art.”
VISUAL ART
FanSided

Are these the 10 most likable characters in Star Trek?

CBR ranked their 10 most likable Star Trek characters. What constitutes likeability? Heck, what separates likability from popularity? The two concepts often go hand in hand, except in this case. CBR released an article that detailed who they believed are the most likable characters in Star Trek, but their list is, well, curious.
TV & VIDEOS
trekmovie.com

Podcast: All Access Star Trek Achieves Sentience With “Stormy Weather”

Tony and Laurie start off with the news that Star Trek: Discovery will be taking a surprise mid-season hiatus, then round up the latest tidbits about Star Trek: Picard. They discuss the upcoming (and imminent) departure of five classic Star Trek series (TOS to Enterprise) from Amazon Prime and Hulu and will soon be found only on Paramount+, go over a new interview with Mike McMahan about Lower Decks, and talk about new sets, uniforms, cast members, and guest stars on The Orville: New Horizons, which arrives on Hulu in March.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy