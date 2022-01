The number of people hospitalised by Covid soared again last night as revellers across England headed out onto the streets to enjoy new year celebrations.The latest NHS figures show there were 12,395 Covid patients in hospitals across England on Friday, an increase of 73 per cent since Christmas Day and the highest tally since February, while an estimated 2.3 million were infected with the virus last week.Despite the substantial rise, Boris Johnson insisted that the country was in an “incomparably better” place than a year ago as he urged people to get their booster vaccine. Having promised no new restrictions...

