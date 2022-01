Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 23:. The dollar continued to suffer losses against its major rivals on Wednesday with risk flows staying in control of financial markets. Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the November Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, alongside the monthly Personal Income and Personal Spending figures. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims, November New Home Sales and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for December will also be featured in the US economic docket ahead of the Christmas holiday.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO