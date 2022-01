BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Sunday evening across our region for accumulating snow and a light wintry mix. A cold front will sweep across the region on Sunday, bringing as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow over northern New York and parts of northwestern Vermont. Accumulation will be lighter, about 1 to 4 inches over most of the region, from Burlington south, but with an icy mix possible, roads will likely be slippery in spots.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 16 HOURS AGO