ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Live Music at the Lake

sahuaritaaz.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Howard Band's sound varies from pop and traditional, to contemporary rhythm and...

sahuaritaaz.gov

Comments / 0

Related
SuncoastPost

The Year in Live Music Across the Suncoast

Slowly but surely live music made a comeback in 2021! There was still some rescheduling for 2022, but for those who needed their music fix, by Spring there was plenty to choose from. These are shows I covered for The Suncoast Post for this year’s music roundup. There were plenty of shows of both local and national acts. Hopefully next year will bring a full tour schedule for all the bands, musicians and venues.
SARASOTA, FL
bozone.com

Wheatgrass hosts evening of arts & live music in Livingston

Wheatgrass Books will host three musicians, one poet and one artist for “The ROUND, In Livingston” on Tuesday , December 28th. THE ROUND is a multi-arts collaborative event with performers sharing live music, poetry and visuals in a cozy setting. Three musicians and one poet will perform in...
LIVINGSTON, MT
themobmuseum.org

Free Live Music in The Underground in January

Join us for live music in The Underground speakeasy and distillery at The Mob Museum in January. Find the weekly password in The Underground’s Instagram Stories for free admission to the speakeasy located in the basement of The Mob Museum!. Entertainment lineup for January (Friday-Saturday: 8 p.m. to Midnight,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#George Howard
celebrityaccess.com

NIVA’s Dayna Frank On Live Music’s Path Forward

(Hypebot) — Minneapolis-based showrunner and NIVA chief Dayna Frank discusses the impact of the pandemic on live music, tips for artists and venues, and more on a new episode of Spotify’s Co.Lab Sessions. In the spring of 2020, Dayna Frank was running her business as usual. But in...
MUSIC
riverjournalonline.com

Live Music Performances are Back at Todd Elementary

The sweet sound of violins, flutes and clarinets in the hallways is back at Todd Elementary School to the delight of students and teachers alike. This week, in celebration of the holidays and festivities, students from the Todd School band and orchestra in fourth and fifth grades, performed holiday tunes during the lunch periods in the cafeteria.
EDUCATION
whereyat.com

New Arcade & Live Music Venue Coming to NOLA

The Art Garage at 2231 St. Claude Ave. will soon be turned into a 5,000 square-foot facility that will offer not only live music, but also retro arcade games, shuffleboard, pinball, skee-ball, and much more. This comes after the New Orleans City Council approved a conditional use permit to allow the conversion, according to New Orleans City Business.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
manchesterinklink.com

Dec. 23-26: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
baristanet.com

Holiday Weekend Events: Live Music, Film, Dance, and More!

With the Omicron variant causing last-minute cancellations of many events and the holiday weekend upon us, there aren’t too many local events to enjoy. However, there are some still planned for this weekend. Make sure to check with the venue before heading out to confirm. Here’s your guide to weekend events to enjoy:
THEATER & DANCE
Charleston City Paper

Rundown: Count down to 2022 in Charleston with live music

2022 is fast approaching (whew) and as usual, there’s a handful of live shows to choose from to welcome the new year with your special someone(s). Here’s an overview of local NYE shindigs:. NOTE: Due to increasing COVID-19 case numbers, some events are being canceled. Please confirm with...
CHARLESTON, SC
Columbia Daily Tribune

2021's best EPs, live albums seized small musical moments

Any year in music is composed of grand, realized ambitions and wonderful little moments just waiting to be seized. In between our looks at the best Missouri music of 2021 and the year's strongest album offerings — the former ran in print Thursday; the latter comes next week — it seemed worth looking at projects that focused either on smaller batches of songs or once-in-a-lifetime moments.
ROCK MUSIC
Post Register

Arts & music briefly

New Year’s bash to be held at Shoshone-Bannock Casino HotelA New Year’s bash is scheduled to begin 9 p.m. today at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Ave. in Fort Hall. The party will be 1920s themed. Music will be provided by the Dewdroppers jazz band from 9:30...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Star Wendy Moten Performs Breathtaking Cover of ‘Over the Rainbow’

Wendy Moten makes Team Blake proud with her performance of “Over The Rainbow” by Patti LaBelle. Last night, Wendy Moten’s performance on “The Voice” left viewers speechless. Her rendition of Patti LaBelle’s “Over the Rainbow” felt beautifully timeless, just like the classic song. Singing alongside multiple cellists and violinists, the arrangement allows her voice to shine through.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy