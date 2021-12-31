ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Francis Ngannou Wants To Box Tyson Fury Or Deontay Wilder

By TMZ
 2 days ago

Francis Ngannou is known for his striking and downright scary power … and now the UFC champ tells TMZ Sports he’d like to box a top heavyweight like Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. We talked to the 35-year-old, 16-3 (12 KO’s) UFC star … and asked him...

