The American Dollar had dipped against most major and emerging market currencies in final day of 2021, however, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies had notched a 7.0 per cent in yearly gains as investors’ bet on a hawkish turnaround in US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy since Q3, 2021 alongside the US Fed’s December 14-15 policy meet that had signalled at least three rate hikes each in 2022 and 2023, had helped the greenback post its strongest annual gain since 2015.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO