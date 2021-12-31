ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

EC3 On How He Kept Braun Strowman’s ROH Appearance A Secret

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEC3 recently spoke with the Ring Of Honor Strong podcast about creating his current character. He revealed what the idea was about and how important it was to ensure there was a great payoff for the moment. “My idea was I am going to recreate this character for 90...

www.wrestlinginc.com

ClutchPoints

Tyron Woodley’s trainer reveals shocking truth about KO loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley’s trainer has made an eye-opening revelation regarding one of the most talked about issues involving the knockout loss to Jake Paul. The rematch between YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest fights that happened in the past year. The fight ended with Paul clearly knocking out Woodley with a hard right hook that landed straight to the former MMA champ’s chin.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Is Looking Very Different These Days

It’s one of the most important parts. Wrestlers have a difficult job in that they are required to get fans to stop and watch what they are doing. It might be a promo, a match or a segment on the show, but if a viewer does not stop and watch, the performance doesn’t matter. One way to get attention is by looking the right way, and one star has drastically changed their look.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Jonathan Gresham
ESPN

WWE Day 1 results: Brock Lesnar wins WWE championship

As of Saturday afternoon, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. But as has been the case for much over the past two years, COVID-19 changed things in a hurry, and a positive test for Reigns short-circuited that match. Lesnar was instead placed into the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Nia Jax On Her WWE Release, How Scripted “Total Divas” Was

Lina Fanene, better known to WWE fans as Nia Jax, conducted a Q&A on her personal Instagram story this week. During the Q&A, Jax revealed that the thing she misses the most is the shenanigans backstage with her friends. She also noted that the locker room would remix her entrance theme by replacing the words “I’m not like most girls,” with lyrics like, “I like mimosas!”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Needed A Week Off From In-Ring Action

Rey Mysterio reportedly has worked while banged up as of late. Mysterio was said to be banged up from matches he worked a few weeks back, and that caused him to take a week away from the ring, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The RK-Bronament Finals with Rey and...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reacts To Rumors Of Royal Rumble Return

WWE released over 80 Superstars in 2021 and there were some surprising names that got cut. One of the more shocking talents to get released was former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax. You never know when a former WWE star might make make a surprise return, and apparently there’s...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1: Edge Vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Miz with Maryse. They hit the ring and pose together, and then kiss, which Saxton doesn’t want to see. The Brood’s music hits next as the red lights fall over the arena. WWE Hall of Famer Edge rises up from under the stage and then makes his entrance as Miz and Maryse look on. Edge stops half-way to the ring, the lights go out and then come back on as “Metalingus” starts up and The Rated R Superstar heads to the ring.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reveals New Name Of Title Following Unification Match At New Year’s Evil

Next Tuesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special will feature a Title Unification Match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. WWE has revealed that the new name of the unified title will be the NXT North American Cruiserweight Title. The new...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Pulled From Match After Breaking Nose At Day 1 PPV

Today is the first day of 2022, and the stars of WWE are kicking the year off in a big way at the Day 1 pay-per-view. The action got started on the kickoff show with a tag team match which saw Cesaro and Ricochet team up to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but unfortunately for Holland he had to be pulled from the match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1: The Street Profits Vs. Randy Orton And Riddle (RAW Tag Team Titles Match)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. RK-Bro Back from the break and out first come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to ringside and he’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out next are RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle, who is riding his scooter. Orton and Riddle stop at the entrance-way and wave to the back. Out comes The Migos – Quavo, Offset and Takeoff. RK-Bro heads to the ring with rappers. They all pose in the corners and The Migos get a hometown pop. The Migos take their seats at ringside next to the announce table, behind a mini set of velvet ropes.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Reportedly Written Off WWE TV Due To Neck Issues

Drew McIntyre is reportedly suffering from a legitimate injury. As noted, Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view saw McIntyre defeat Madcap Moss in singles action. WWE later ran a backstage segment where Moss and Corbin attacked McIntyre during an interview. The attack ended with Moss and Corbin wrapping a chair around McIntyre’s neck, and then smashing it with a piece of lighting rig. WWE announced after the pay-per-view that McIntyre suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions during the backstage attack. It was also noted that upon further evaluation by WWE medical staff, McIntyre will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. There was some speculation on this being a storyline injury announcement, but now we know that there is more to it.
WWE
thecomeback.com

Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Injury To Top Superstar

WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre suffered injuries during the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Day 1 saw McIntyre defeat Madcap Moss in singles action while Happy Baron Corbin was at ringside. McIntyre was later interviewed backstage until Moss and Corbin attacked him from behind. He fought them both off but a steel chair came into play, and that was then wrapped around his head while he was down. Corbin instructed Moss to wrap the chair around McIntyre’s head, and then “Pillmanize” him with a piece of lighting rig.
WWE

