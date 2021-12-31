ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Retiring South Fork manager proud of 'many accomplishments'

By John Collins
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

John D. Collins: It has been an honor to work with so many dedicated water professionals

I have had the honor of working for the South Fork Water Board for the past 37 years. I began my career with South Fork as a treatment plant operator and worked through my way through the positions of senior plant operator, plant supervisor and, for the past 18 years, I have served as the general manager/CEO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NRJ0_0dZj99Go00

Over the many years of my career, it has been an honor to work with so many dedicated water professionals that truly understand the critical mission of providing safe drinking water to our communities. I will always hold a deep appreciation for all the board members that I had the honor to serve over the years. I feel a special thankfulness for past Oregon City Mayor Alice Norris and past West Linn Mayor David Dodds for their belief and trust in me when they offered me the opportunity to manage this utility in 2003.

All of us involved with South Fork can take great pride in our many accomplishments over the decades, and thanks to the policies set by former and current board members, I retire knowing that our utility is completely debt-free with over $5 million in savings for future capital projects and growth.

John D. Collins' last day as South Fork Water Board general manager is Dec. 30. In 2020, he received the Mayor's Honor Award for quick work on a potentially catastrophic water line failure in 2019 and efforts to protect South Fork's senior water rights on the Clackamas River.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

