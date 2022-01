Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report sales of $11.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $12.72 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $11.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO