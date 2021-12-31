Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $63,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO