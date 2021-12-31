ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 2 days ago

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a buy rating to a hold rating in...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

pulse2.com

Pure Storage Stock (PSTG): $37 Price Target From Stifel

The shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) have received a price target of $37 from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) have received a price target of $37 from Stifel. And Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin increased the price target from $33 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

22 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

The top 22 include several healthcare and energy stocks plus REITs, tech/telecom stocks, and more. Multiple Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings made the list. Some don't have super-high dividend yields but should be attractive for other reasons. I don't know how the stock market will perform in the new year....
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Down 0.4%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.07. 7,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 45,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

$51.43 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce $51.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.20 million. DHT reported sales of $77.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.99 Billion

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $89.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.63 billion to $90.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.42 billion to $103.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of America.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Decreased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Shares Up 1.4%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)’s share price was up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 63,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 26,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in LKQ were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Xponance Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $58,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $63,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 202,983 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,983 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.57% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $77,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $74.79 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $74,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,222 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $81,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
BUSINESS
etfdailynews.com

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 13,348 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Phillips 66 worth $55,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

B. Riley leads financial gainers this week, fintech dominates decliners

Capping off the last week of 2021, B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) logged the biggest gain of any financial stock (with market cap over $2B) this week, rising 8.8%. About a week ago, SA contributor Double Dividend Stocks put out a bullish report on the Los Angeles-based financial services company highlighting its history of special dividends and its insiders' sizeable ownership of the company's stock.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up to $16.67

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.67, but opened at $17.11. Iris Energy shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 333 shares changing hands. Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

