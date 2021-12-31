ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Omicron variant causing flight crew shortages: how it affects Augusta Regional Airport

By Kim Vickers
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron Variant is causing thousands of flight delays and cancellations nationwide.

Officials at Augusta Regional Airport say crew shortages have been a problem for a while, but the pandemic has made it worse.

“And obviously right now with the current variant we’ve had, throughout the country, we’ve had flight crews that have been impacted by positive cases,” said Herbert Judon, Executive Director at Augusta Regional Airport.

Judon said the airport hasn’t really been impacted by the delays and cancellations. Aside from one cancellation the week before Christmas, everything has run smoothly.

However, he said passengers need to keep up with what is going on with their connecting flights.

“If we see cancellations we will communicate it locally via our website and social media. But we also urge customers, passengers, to stay abreast of what’s going on,” Judon explained. “You mentioned Flight Aware. They can check Flight Aware, they can check their airline websites, the apps for the airlines.”

He also said airline travel has made a much quicker comeback than expected causing a strain on the industry.

“I would say that the airline industry is fragile because of everything that has gone on in the last couple of years.”

Because of the stress of delays and cancellations along with aggressive beliefs on masking, there has been a rise in unruly behavior from passengers. Judon asks for understanding from people who are flying.

“Everything’s a little bit out of whack and it’s important for people to ‘pack their patience’ and be a part of the solution with the airlines,” he said.

You can track your flight using the Flight Aware website . It’s also an app available in both the App Store and Google Play.

Oral antiviral Covid-19 treatment available at three area pharmacies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Health announced the allocation of Merk and Pfizer oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments across Georgia Thursday. There are three locations in the CSRA with availability of the two treatments. Below are the three locations carrying Paxlovid and Molnupiravir: Walgreens 4310 Washington Rd. Evans GA 30809 Walgreens 3900 Washington […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Richmond County Schools return as scheduled, masks required

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Systems announced Friday, staff and students will return to school following winter break as scheduled and will be required to wear masks. The release from RCSS said, Masks continue to be required for students, staff, and visitors to all Richmond County School System facilities and on school buses, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Man shot in the head on Ramsgate Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are investigating a shooting on Ramsgate Drive. Deputies responded to the a call at 10:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Ramsgate Dr in reference to a gunshot victim. When deputies got to the scene, they located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound to his […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Male shot in head; female detained in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Friday, December 31 at 10:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3100 block of Ramsgate Dr in reference to a gunshot victim. Deputies located a male with at least one gunshot wound to the head.  He […]
AUGUSTA, GA
