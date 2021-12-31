ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Former education chief: Parents should pull kids out of school before ‘surrendering’ them to remote learning

By Yael Halon, Fox News
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5ebe_0dZj7he300
Former Secretary of Education William Bennett advised parents pull students out of school before sending them back to remote learning. Getty

Former Education Secretary Dr. Bill Bennett said parents should seek other means of schooling before they “surrender” their children to those demanding a return to remote learning.

“Children come first, not last,” Bennett said Thursday on “Fox News Primetime.” “They have been a very neglected group over the last couple of years.”

“There is a certain kind of surrender we are not allowed to practice in front of the young,” he continued. “We cannot surrender ourselves. We cannot surrender our liberty and our freedom, and we cannot surrender them. Find the best education you can for your child that can you provide.”

Schools across the country rushed to bring back remote learning amid a national surge in COVID-19 cases. Schools in Washington, D.C., Maine, New York, Virginia, Chicago, and North Carolina have either already switched to virtual learning or are considering closing their doors for in-person lessons.

Parents shouldn’t tolerate the lack of regard district officials have for children suffering from school closures, Bennett said.

“See if you can go elsewhere,” he added. “If this is the kind of regard they have for you and your children, knowing the circumstance it puts you in as a parent, particularly a single parent, and what this distance learning does for most children, they must not have much regard for you. Think about homeschooling. Think about a charter school. Think about sending your child elsewhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2thV8A_0dZj7he300
Dr. Bill Bennett emphasized that children “come first, not last,” stating that parents should seek other means of schooling before they surrender their children to those demanding a return to remote learning.

Americans must engage in a concept discussed by novelist Tom Wolfe known as “the great re-learning,” he said.

“We have forgotten some of the first things that we need to now remember,” Bennett said. “That schools are there to teach children how to read and write and count and think … The American people are saying, ‘We’re not taking this anymore.’”

The recent bout of school closures might “be the educational shakeup we need,” he said.

“I do think the great re-learning is beginning. I think it’s beginning in earnest. People are tired of surrendering to the experts who have been so wrong.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Parents Knew Their Kid Had COVID, Sent Him to Elementary School Anyway

A pair of parents in Northern California sent their child to elementary school in mid-November knowing full well the kid had COVID-19. The child remained in school for more than a week after testing positive, and they never notified the school, county public health officer Dr. Matt Willis told The Associated Press. Their other child was also in school after being exposed at home and later tested positive. Six other students at Neil Cummins Elementary School, north of San Francisco, tested positive after the school discovered the deceit, and 75 in all were exposed. The Marin County Public Health Department said in a statement, “Thankfully, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a COVID-19 positive student to school.”
EDUCATION
Insider

Schools in at least 10 states warned parents of a TikTok trend threatening nationwide school shootings, but no credible threat has been identified

A purported TikTok video trend warning of school violence on Friday has sparked nationwide alarm. Districts and schools across at least 10 states have warned people about the purported threats. There's little evidence to suggest the trend existed. TikTok said it can't find evidence on the app. A purported TikTok...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Seattle Times

Schools are closing classrooms on Fridays. Parents are furious

DETROIT — Caitlin Reynolds, a single mother, was happy that her son, L.J., was finally settled into fourth grade after a rocky experience last year with remote learning. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, an announcement: Detroit public schools would close its classrooms every Friday in December. There would be virtual school only.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
iheart.com

Eight Kids Test Positive For COVID After Parents Sent Sick Child To School

An elementary school in California is dealing with a COVID outbreak that sickened eight students. School officials said that outbreak was caused by one student whose parents knowingly sent them to school for seven days even though they tested positive for the virus. Officials at Neil Cummins Elementary School notified...
KIDS
Fox News

US schools bring back remote learning amid COVID-19 rise, challenging administration goal of keeping them open

Schools across the U.S. are bringing back remote learning this month, amidst a national surge in COVID-19 cases. Washington D.C. area's Prince George's County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson announced that the school district would shift to virtual learning on Monday "in light of the stark rise in COVID-19 cases throughout [its] school system."
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bennett
Person
Tom Wolfe
New Jersey 101.5

More NJ schools return to remote learning for 2022

Despite Gov. Phil Murphy's determination to keep kids in the classroom when they return from winter break, more districts are making plans to return to remote learning after winter break. Some of New Jersey's largest school districts have already told parents their kids will not be returning to the classrooms.
TRENTON, NJ
cleveland19.com

All CMSD schools going back to remote learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases in our area, all Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) schools will be remote for at least the first week of January. CMSD CEO Eric Gordon made the announcement Wednesday afternoon after consulting with local health officials. As of...
CLEVELAND, OH
@JohnLocke

Nikole Hannah-Jones Says Out Loud What Many on the Left Keep to Themselves About Parents, Education

Tristan Justice of the Federalist dissects the latest controversial statement from a well-known mainstream media provocateur. The architect of The New York Times’ anti-American “1619 Project,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, admitted in a weekend interview that left-wing educators have no intention of inviting parents into the classroom when it comes to their children’s curricula.
EDUCATION
WRGB

Should school districts go remote after the holidays?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As COVID-19 cases climb, major school districts are standing firm in their decision to continue in-person learning. New York City, Boston and Baltimore are among the large school systems that have voiced opposition to a shift to remote learning. NBC 10 News posed the question...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schooling#Charter Schools#Remote Learning#Americans
leedaily.com

Hannah-Jones: Parents Shouldn’t Decide What’s Being Taught in Schools — ‘Leave That to the Educators’

The creator of the 1619 project and professor Nikole Hannah Jones said that parents should not be the ones to decide what should be taught in schools. The debate on whether the parents should decide what should and should not be taught in schools rose when several Virginia parents questioned the existence of sexual and racist content in school syllabus and the former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe stated in his political campaign that he would not allow parents to dictate the schools.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Multiple Schools Switch to Remote Learning Due to Climbing COVID Cases

Multiple schools across New Jersey announced that they would move to virtual classes due to the climbing COVID cases around the state. On Monday Plainfield Public Schools and Hunterdon Central Regional High School will go virtual come Tuesday, and South Orange-Maple wood School District schools will close for a week due to a “considerable uptick” in student coronavirus cases.
EDUCATION
TODAY.com

Should parents feel safe sending their kids to school after holiday gatherings?

As more school districts are switching to remote learning during the current omicron-driven coronavirus surge, NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel joins Sunday TODAY to address concerns over the safety of sending kids back to school. Patel says schools with in-person learning can mitigate the virus with measures like "testing, masks and requiring adults to be vaccinated.” Jan. 2, 2022.
EDUCATION
News 12

Yonkers schools consider remote learning, will decide Friday

Yonkers public schools are set to open for in-person learning on Monday, but that could all change on Friday. Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada said the decision about whether or not to be remote will be based off the numbers - such as looking at the positivity rate and how staffing looks.
YONKERS, NY
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy