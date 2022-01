Joao Cancelo was assaulted in a home robbery that left the Manchester City defender with a cut above his eye. Cancelo posted on Instagram on Thursday to reveal he had jewelry stolen after being attacked by four men. City’s players and staff were due to stay in London between their games against Brentford and Arsenal this week but instead returned to Manchester on Wednesday night ahead of the fixture at the Emirates on Saturday.

