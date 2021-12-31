ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Social media key factor behind rise in youth violence, experts warn

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAM2R_0dZj5pOD00

Social media has been singled out as a key issue amid the rise in teenage violence in the capital.

Experts say disagreements are exacerbated when played out online, and that the amount of violent content has helped normalise aggression.

It comes as the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Croydon, south London, became the 29th teenage homicide in London in 2021, which surpasses the 27 seen in 2017, and equals the previous peak of 29 teenage murders in the capital in 2008.

Junior Smart, founder of the St Giles Trust SOS Project that helps divert young people from crime, said technology giants should be asked to invest profits into areas blighted by violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nM330_0dZj5pOD00
Junior Smart, founder of the St Giles Trust SOS Project that diverts young people from crime (St Giles Trust/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “Violence has been normalised, especially over the last 10 years through social media.

“It’s a crazy situation here where if a person goes to a live event and starts livestreaming music they will be silenced and perhaps have a sanction, whereas someone can be online posting violence and use the p word or the n word or a load of expletives and nothing actually happens.

“The reality is that social media platforms have got a lot to answer for. In practically every situation where we’ve seen violence happen there has been some sort of connection with an online platform in some form.

“Why are these social media platforms not being held to account? Why are we so scared of asking really difficult questions and why are these social media platforms not putting more money back in the communities that are being affected by violence?”

Jon Yates, executive director of the Youth Endowment Fund (YEF), said there are three factors behind the rise in violence: an increase in the number of children who are vulnerable, for example in care or excluded from school; increased pressure on services such as policing, mental health and youth work; and social media fuelling conflict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tatit_0dZj5pOD00
Jon Yates, Executive Director of the Youth Endowment Fund (Youth Endowment Fund/PA)

He told PA: “We don’t fully know the impact of social media. But any young people I talk to say that social media and the fact that something they say in passing becomes written down, causes what might have been nothing to become something.”

The YEF, funded by the Home Office, was set up to scientifically evaluate schemes to reduce youth violence and push for the adoption of the most effective.

Its online toolkit, providing an at-a-glance guide to what works best, currently rates cognitive behavioural therapy as highly effective, as well as focused deterrence schemes where young people have their housing, training and employment needs met as long as they stay on the right side of the law.

However military-style bootcamps for young people who have been convicted of a crime have been found to be actively harmful, as have prison visits to inspire fear of the consequences of being caught.

“This is not a one-off, one year problem,” Mr Yates said. “The actual number of young people who die tends to vary but the number who are being seriously injured has been going up for a number of years, right back from 2013. In many cases the difference between a serious injury and a fatality is millimetres.

“If we’re serious about making a difference the solution is obvious. We’ve got to find out what works best, and then we’ve got to execute it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mh8Pt_0dZj5pOD00
The Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) has created an online toolkit to show what works to reduce youth violence (YEF/PA)

Domestic abuse has long been recognised as an aggravating factor in young people becoming involved in violence in later life, and new research suggests it may also be linked to extremism or terrorism.

Mr Yates said: “For most young people in this country violence isn’t at all normal, but there is a proportion whose lives are far too full of violence.

“Part of that is social media, but lots of it is their day to day lived experience, of having friends or friends of friends seriously injured.

“The most important thing we can do, particularly those of us who live relatively safe lives, is get much better informed about what works to make a difference.

“We know that for a child to witness domestic abuse is a risk factor, it makes them more likely to become involved in violence.

“What we don’t know is what’s the best way to address that.”

Mr Smart, who was himself jailed for 12 years for a drugs crime and is now a youth work expert studying for a PhD, believes there needs to be a reduction in bureaucracy in agencies that help the young.

The violence is an epidemic, but here’s the thing. Just like that virus, it is preventable

“I’ve gone into meetings and I’ve spoken to people round the table, great organisation, everybody trying their real hardest.

“I’ve worked it out and I’ve said how long have you spent with the young person or the client since the last meeting?

“And we’ve been in the meeting longer than they’ve spent with the client. How does that make sense?”

He says that poverty is a key driver of violence, and a lack of trust among young people of those in authority.

“They talk about adopting a public health approach but if that was the case we’d be inoculating the youth against violence, can you see that happening? It is absolutely not happening,” he said.

“Why would we expect a young person to go to a police officer or go to a teacher when every single experience they’ve heard of in the past or they’ve experienced themselves says ‘do not trust this person’?

“The violence is an epidemic, but here’s the thing. Just like that virus, it is preventable.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kenyan paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey dies at 77

Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya has died at 77, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced. The cause of death was not announced. Leakey, the son of globally renowned anthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey, also held a number of public service leadership...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Experts warn people not to meet up before Christmas as coronavirus cases rise

People have been urged to reduce contact with others in the run-up to Christmas in a bid to limit the spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. Stephen Reicher, professor of psychology at the University of St Andrews and a member of government advisory body the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group, said we probably need more restrictions “but that needs to go along with adequate support for business and individuals”.
WORLD
ABC4

Three Utah students charged for threatening social media gun violence posts

ROOSEVELT, Utah (ABC4) – Three students have been charged in connection to social media posts encouraging school gun violence. Roosevelt City Police say no weapons were brought to campus and no students were imminently endangered, rather the students are guilty of sharing and commenting on posts about school violence. Police say the posts suggested they […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#In Youth#Domestic Violence#Poverty#The Youth Endowment Fund
WausauPilot

What will 2022 bring in the way of misinformation on social media? 3 experts weigh in

Anjana Susarla, Michigan State University; Dam Hee Kim, University of Arizona, and Ethan Zuckerman, UMass Amherst. At the end of 2020, it seemed hard to imagine a worse year for misinformation on social media, given the intensity of the presidential election and the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic. But 2021 proved up to the task, starting with the Jan. 6 insurrection and continuing with copious amounts of falsehoods and distortions about COVID-19 vaccines.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy