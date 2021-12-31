ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Moore braces for farewell to 'This Is Us'

 2 days ago

Actor and singer-songwriter Mandy Moore talks about the final season of...

SheKnows

Mandy Moore's Son Already Shares His Parents' Love of Music with His 'New Fav Toy'

Having two musicians for parents, it seemed inevitable that Mandy Moore’s son, August, might be into music, too. But it seems his love of music has developed very early, because the 10-month-old is already a pro at ringing bells. Moore took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share some snaps and a video from baby Gus’s first Christmas, and it seems like she and husband Taylor Goldsmith, a singer-songwriter, have a pint-sized music lover on their hands. Sharing two photos from the family’s festive gathering, the This Is Us star also shared a video of her little one playing with...
CinemaBlend

This Is Us’ Mandy Moore Recalls ‘Terrifying’ Alternative Looks That Were Considered For Older Rebecca

It’s hard to believe that heart-wrenching NBC drama This Is Us is coming to an end next year after six seasons. With the series taking place in the past, present, and future, there have been many storylines correlating with one another, and plenty of real-looking prosthetics for the characters over the years. Mandy Moore, who portrays Rebecca Pearson, recalled what Mama Pearson was originally going to look like in her old age, and she was terrified.
Mandy Moore
TVLine

This Is Us' Mandy Moore: Rebecca Is Headed in an 'Inevitable Direction' (Sniff!) in the Show's Final Season

Those Rebecca-on-her-deathbed flash-forwards with which This Is Us likes to tease us every once in a while are tough on series star Mandy Moore, but maybe not for the reasons you’d think. “It’s sad, but it’s more of a challenge not to let my own emotions about where the scenes are going influence what’s happening to Rebecca,” Moore tells TVLine. “I don’t want those to bleed through. But wow,” she adds, laughing, “what a crazy journey of going through five-and-a-half hours of hair and makeup to play those scenes with Justin [Hartley] and Sterling [K. Brown].” As viewers have seen over...
Popculture

Mandy Moore Reveals 'This Is Us' Season 6 Features 'Heartbreaking' Breakup

This Is Us has made a name for itself with heartbreaking twists and turns for the Pearson family, and there will be no let-up during the sixth and final season. One of the major surprises will involve a remaining mystery between Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas). After Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died, Rebecca and Miguel married, as viewers have known since the show's first season. However, it was later revealed there was a long gap between Jack's death and Rebecca's second marriage. Why did Miguel and Rebecca go their separate ways before marrying? That will be explained soon.
WRAL

Go behind the scenes on 'This is Us' with Mandy Moore

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Mandy Moore gives a "This is Us" set tour as the series prepares to return for its final season on Tuesday, January 4 at 9 p.m. eastern on NBC.
POPSUGAR

Mandy Moore's Decades-Long Evolution Is So Sweet, It's Just Like Candy

Mandy Moore has had us hooked since "Candy." The bubbly pop star first burst onto the scene in 1999 with the release of her hit song, and since then, she's made an impressive transition to acting, from her leading role in Nicholas Sparks's A Walk to Remember to her award-winning performance on This Is Us, which returns for its sixth and final season on Jan. 4. Along with her ever-changing career, the 37-year-old has switched up her fashion sense (and hair color!) more times than we can count. Keep reading to see Mandy go from a teenage dream to a woman in charge.
SheKnows

Mandy Moore Swears By This ‘Perfect’ & Affordable Facial Spray That’s a Big Part of Her Skincare Routine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Our early 2000s rom-com queen Mandy Moore truly hasn’t aged a day. Think about it, it’s been twenty years, and she still looks the same as she did in A Walk to Remember. So we’re wondering, what’s the This is Us star’s secret? Well, it’s an affordable facial mist you may have seen at the drugstore.
