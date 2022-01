On Friday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bearcats won't be playing merely on behalf of themselves. Instead, when the Bearcats run onto the field of the Jerry Dome for the College Football Playoff semifinal showdown with No. 1 Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App), they shouldn't do so beneath their own traditional black "C" flag. They should run out behind a New Year's parade's worth of banners with the logos of all the Bowl Championship Series and would-be CFP crashers who came before them.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO