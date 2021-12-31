ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.

Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal , while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have identified Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak and Lille’s Jonathan David as potential additions to their forward line, amid uncertainty over the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Manchester City ’s Aymeric Laporte is receiving interest from Barcelona, while Newcastle, West Ham and Everton are tracking Aaron Ramsey and are set to offer the Juventus midfielder a return to the Premier League. Newcastle are also closing in on a deal for Lille defender Sven Botman, according to the Mail.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Premier League and around Europe:

fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

Arsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool have plenty of time to catch Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident they have plenty of time to catch Manchester City The defending Premier League champions could open up a 12-point gap over their rivals with victory over Arsenal on Saturday but Klopp’s side could halve that as they have two matches in hand.One of those is against fellow chasers Chelsea on Sunday but the Reds boss does not believe his players have to worry too much at this point as the decisive moment in the title race is still a couple of months away.“If we had won against Leicester (they suffered their second defeat of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona eyeing Man City defender Laporte

Barcelona are eyeing Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte. Laporte, 27, was unhappy at losing his regular place last season to John Stones. But the Spain international has reclaimed a starting berth during the first half of this campaign. However, Barca hope to get another cash injection next summer and make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sadio Mane foul was ‘clear red’, says Cesar Azplicueta after Liverpool forward’s booking in Chelsea draw

Cesar Azpilicueta has said Liverpool forward Sadio Mane should have received a red card for his foul on the Chelsea defender in Sunday’s Premier League draw.Mane leaped into Azpilicueta within the opening minute at Stamford Bridge, striking the Spain international in the face with his forearm.Mane only received a yellow card following the incident, but Azpilicueta said after the 2-2 draw that the Senegal international should have been sent off for the foul.“It’s a clear red,” Azpilicueta told Sky Sports. “I don’t mind if it’s five seconds into the game, it’s the first action and it’s a clear red.“He doesn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022“The Reds manager, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Exclusive: Liverpool Players Reveal Their New Year’s Resolutions

This morning we can officially give a not-so-fond farewell to 2021, and welcome (?) 2022 which promises to be at least as horrible as its predecessor as we enter year 3 of pandemic living. HAPPY NEW YEAR!. Anyway, until the day comes when the world has completely turned us all...
MassLive.com

FC Barcelona vs. Mallorca: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch La Liga

FC Barcelona will try to overcome numerous COVID-19 absences on their first team this Sunday in a matchup against Mallorca. A total of 10 players have been ruled out this weekend per La Liga rules and that should leave Barca with just nine first-team players for the matchup. FC Barcelona will try improve on their seventh-place spot in the La Liga standings in the matchup as they enter play with 29 points and a 7-4-7 record. They will be facing a weaker opponent in Mallorca who is only 4-6-8 on the year with 17 points, a lackluster 15th overall in the La Liga table.
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool are visiting Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today aiming to climb above the depleted Blues in the table. The two teams are separated by only one point – Chelsea are second with Liverpool third – after both slipped up in midweek, allowing leaders Manchester City to move eight points clear at the top coming into the weekend.Reece James and Andreas Christensen are the latest defenders to join an injury list which includes Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Liverpool meanwhile are enjoying the return of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to their group.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolHere is...
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
The Independent

The Independent

