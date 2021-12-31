ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS5 stock UK - live: Game restocks available for preorder – how to get a console

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cP3D3_0dZj4ZQU00

UPDATE: The PS5 is now sold out at AO, but is available to pre-order at Game . Read on for more information.

As we reach the end of 2021, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. The Sony game console has been on sale for over a year now, but supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl.

If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. This has been the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys , Currys , PlayStation Direct , ShopTo , Very , Littlewoods , Game , Studio , Argos , EE , BT , Asda , AO , John Lewis & Partners and Amazon , but will this trend continue into the new year?

If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Comments / 1

Related
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Walmart PS5 console drop confirmed this week

This week is all about the restocks as Walmart confirmed today that it will release more PlayStation 5 consoles at 12pm ET on Wednesday, December 8. As was the case on Cyber Monday, you will need to be a Walmart Plus member to access the sale. In previous weeks we've...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preorder#Game Console#Uk#Gaming#Playstation Plus#Indybest#Smyths Toys#Shopto#Very Littlewoods Game#Asda#John Lewis Partners#Argos Scan Game
BGR.com

COVID test kits on Amazon are in stock, but they’re selling out fast

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they’re sold out in local stores across much of the country. The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the past week alone, we’ve had multiple days with more than 300,000 new daily cases reported. There were even two days recently when we recorded more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. The bad news is that the numbers were soaring even before everyone got together for the...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, COVID-19 tests, more

We hope everyone out there had a great Christmas if you celebrate it. We also hope you all stayed as safe as possible. Unfortunately, all those gatherings during the times we live in can only mean one thing. Lots of people are going to need COVID-19 tests in the coming days, yet at-home test kits are still impossible to find in stores across most of the country. Lucky for you, BGR Deals is here to help! Shocking though it may be, Amazon has COVID-19 rapid tests in stock right now and ready to ship out quickly. Even more shocking is the fact...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Queen sheets with 210,000 5-star ratings are only $20 today at Amazon

Good queen sheets sets can have a shockingly significant impact on your quality of sleep. And so many people have finally come to that realization. Sheets can affect everything from general comfort to temperature control, which is obviously hugely important. Bed sheets can also mean the difference between a restful night’s sleep or tossing and turning all night long. That will leave you tired and in a bad mood come morning, which is something no one wants. Luckily for you, Queen sheets on sale at Amazon right now will have you sleeping better in no time. Anyone out there who is...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Samsung’s Class QLED Q70A Series 4K Smart TV gaming monitors and more are on sale

We have found more great deals over at Amazon.com, where you can currently pick up a new 85-inch Samsung Galaxy Class QLED Q70A Series 4K Smart TV for $2,698. This will get you a new 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TVH with Alexa Built-in, and a $400 credit with you enter promo code 5P9VVYGVL299 at checkout. This won’t get you instant savings, but it will save you big bucks for future purchases.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Insane Amazon deal gets you an Echo Dot for 99¢

There are Echo Dot deals all the time at Amazon. That is surely at least a big part of the reason why it’s the single best-selling Alexa smart speaker Amazon has ever made. It’s already quite reasonable at $40-$50, but frequent discounts chop that already affordable price even lower. For example, Amazon is running sales right now that get you the $50 4th-gen Echo Dot for $29.99 or the $60 Echo Dot with Clock to $34.99. That said, Amazon’s current sales don’t offer discounts anywhere near the one in the special hidden deal Amazon is running right now on the previous-generation...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The best after-Christmas deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Whether you’ve got a stack of gift cards burning a hole in your pocket or ended up with two air fryers that you don’t have room for, there are still plenty of deals to help you stretch your spending before the new year. Below we’ve outlined some of the best tech deals, sales, and promotions from a variety of retailers across a number of categories to make sure you don’t end up with two stand mixers when you didn’t even need one.
SHOPPING
CNET

Apple Watch Series 7 drops to all-time low thanks to Green Monday deals

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Whether you're holiday shopping, upgrading your fitness tracker or you're a fan of all things Apple, news of the latest deal on the company's brand new smartwatch will be music to your ears. A major price drop on the Apple Watch Series 7 has just brought the cost of this device to an all-time low.
ELECTRONICS
GAMINGbible

Gamer Orders PlayStation 5 From Amazon, Receives Bag Of Rice Instead

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles have been out for over a year, but getting your hands on one is still proving to be incredibly difficult. One of the main reasons, as you may know, is the well-documented semiconductor shortage that has effectively prevented Sony and Microsoft from building as many consoles as they would actually like to sell. There's also the issue of scalpers and internet conmen taking advantage of scarce supplies to boost their own wallets. It's all pretty gross.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Tracker: In-Store At GameStop December 23

The PS5 has been available for more than a year now, but for most people, that's in name only. It's still not showing up on store shelves, at least not normally, and online stock gets snatched almost immediately. Now, as we enter the home stretch of the gift-giving season, plenty of people are still scrambling to find the system and make their loved one's holiday dreams come true. It's not that easy to do, but you can still find the PS5 or PS5 Digital in time for the holidays if you are vigilant and get a little guidance.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

411K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy