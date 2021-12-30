Statement on December 2021 Revenue Estimates

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary November job estimates show an increase of 16,500 jobs for a total of 2,715,500 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 11,800 jobs, while the public sector increased by 4,700 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted November 2021 unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the revised October 2021 rate of 3.7 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in November 2020, which was 3.0 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 3.5 percent.
Comments / 0