Washington, DC

Statement on December 2021 Revenue Estimates

 5 days ago

(Washington, DC) – Today, the DC Government released the revised revenue estimates for the FY 2021-2025 District of Columbia Budget and Financial Plan. The forecast for local fund revenues is revised upward in FY 2021 by $264.7...

Shore News Network

BlackBerry revenue beats estimates as cybersecurity demand stays strong

(Reuters) -BlackBerry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by sustained demand for its cybersecurity and Internet of Things products. Demand for cybersecurity software has been robust as more businesses and government organizations migrate to cloud-based solutions to support remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. BlackBerry...
TECHNOLOGY
penncapital-star.com

Revenue Dept.: Pa. collected $3.8B in tax revenue in December

The state ended 2021 on a high note, collecting $3.8 billion in tax revenue in December, which was $464.3 million, or 13.7 percent, ahead of projections, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced Monday. With Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s last budget address just about a month away, the state has collected...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Metro News

December tax collections top estimates by $124 million

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state collected $124.4 million dollars in revenue above estimates in December bringing the year-to-date collection total to just below $394 million more than forecasted by Justice administration officials. Information released by Gov. Jim Justice’s office shows personal income tax collections were nearly $27 million above...
CHARLESTON, WV
WIBW

Kansas cashes in as Dec. tax revenue surges past estimates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly’s office announced Monday that tax collections for December were nearly 8% higher than expected. According to the Governor’s office, Kansas collected $64.5 million more than projected for December 2021. The month also saw 15.6% or $120 million increase from December 2020.
KANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas’ December tax revenue up almost 19%

An almost 20% gain in December sales tax revenue and an almost 12% fiscal year-to-date (July-December) gain in sales tax revenue has pushed overall Arkansas tax revenue up 1.5% over budget estimates. Revenue in the first six months of the fiscal year was $3.896 billion, up 5.4% compared with the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Seekingalpha.com

Interactive Brokers daily average revenue trades falls 20% in December

Interactive Brokers' (NASDAQ:IBKR) daily average revenue trades of 2.23M in December dips 20% from the prior month and down 3% from the same period a year ago. Ending client equity of $373.8M in December jumps 30% from the prior year, unchanged from November. Client margin loan balances of $54.6B soars...
STOCKS
franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Revenue Growth For December Up Over Last Year

(undated) – Massachusetts state government may be dealing with a lot of different problems these days, but a lack of money isn’t one of them. State officials say tax collections over the first half of December rose by 5.5 percent compared to the same period last year. Strong increases were reported in tax collections and revenue and use taxes, which may be the result of increased consumer spending related to the holiday season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate Improves to 3.5 Percent

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary November job estimates show an increase of 16,500 jobs for a total of 2,715,500 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 11,800 jobs, while the public sector increased by 4,700 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted November 2021 unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the revised October 2021 rate of 3.7 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in November 2020, which was 3.0 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 3.5 percent.
WASHINGTON, DC
maconhomepress.com

Governor Parson, Budget Leadership Announce FY 2023 Consensus Revenue Estimate

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimate (CRE) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. The key figure in the CRE is the projected general revenue collections. Net general revenue collections in FY23 are expected to be $11.4 billion. This represents a 2.1 percent net general revenue growth over the estimated revenue for FY22.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
