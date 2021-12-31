Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?
By Tina Pavlik
The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure...
As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
Electric vehicles and gas cars have always come with a tradeoff. Fully electric vehicles are more expensive to buy, but they're cheaper to own because they're cheaper to fuel and maintain -- and they...
“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
With gas prices up over 58% compared to last year, you might be thinking about switching to an electric car to save money. But considering that electric vehicles tend to be more expensive than gas-fueled cars, and that electricity has its own costs, is it actually cheaper to go electric? The short answer is yes — although it also depends on your driving habits, where you live and the type of vehicle you buy, too. You may even want to consider a hybrid vehicle that has both a gas and electric engine.
Charging an electric car will likely cost significantly less than filling up an ICE car with gasoline or diesel. But, how much can you save, and why is it cheaper to run on electrons than liquid fuel?. Before looking at the price comparison, it's essential to understand that the lower...
The 2022 Kia EV6 will be one of the best electric SUV models of the year in 2022 based on its specs. It could dethrone the Tesla Model Y as the best-selling electric SUV model. Here are three reasons why the 2022 Kia EV6 is a Tesla Model Y Killer.
Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
When faced with a repair bill that costs half of what you paid for your car, do you go through with the expensive repair, bring it to the junkyard, or sell it for parts? Finnish Tesla owner Tuomas Katainen decided to do something a little more extreme — but arguably a lot more satisfying — when faced with such a situation: he watched his car go up in flames, as noted in a report from Gizmodo.
“How do you charge an electric car at home?” is one of the most popular questions first-time electric car owners have. This is because charging a car can typically be a very foreign experience. There are a number of new terminologies involved with charging a car such as amps, kilowatt hours, and the three levels of charging. Undoubtedly, this may be overwhelming at first, however, over time and in addition to resources like this, many drivers quickly realize it really is just as easy as charging a phone.
Niraj Choski published a great article in the New York Times on May 4th, 2021 titled “Buying an Electric Vehicle? Here is Some Advice.” This article covers the important aspects for first-time electric vehicle owners. This article provides additional information for those interested in the more affordable used electric vehicle market, which is not covered by Mr. Choski’s.
In Finland, an unhappy Tesla owner decided to blow up his Model S after learning that he would need a new battery pack and how much that would cost him…. In the YouTube video with English subtitles, Tuomas Katainen explains that his 2013 Model S was in the shop for more than a month for service. So he knew that the mechanic’s only solution was to change the entire battery pack. Katainen said the correction would cost him up to € 20,000. He told the dealership that this price was absurd and donated the car to a Finnish YouTube channel Pommijätkät, whose name literally translates to ‘Bomb Guys’.
One of the main concerns potential first-time EV owners have, besides the driving range and charging infrastructure, is reliability. After more than a century of internal combustion engine domination, it’s understandable that some people are reluctant to go all-electric, fearing that the new technology may be unproven. It’s a...
Tesla has been adding a strange new warning about putting battery packs as old as 2017 in brand new 2021 Model 3 vehicles for sale. With just a few weeks before the end of the year, Tesla is in the middle of a delivery wave to get the inventory as low as possible.
There are plenty of new electric pickup trucks entering the market, but do they have a good driving range? We’re used to small, four-cylinder cars getting way better gas mileage than colossal pickup trucks. However, have the tables turned with the new age of electric vehicles? Electric pickup trucks may not have a way better driving range than their smaller competition, but automakers like Tesla, Ford, and Rivian’s offerings are just as good as cars and SUVs from other brands.
The electric vehicle sector is seeing mixed results despite strong showings by Tesla (TSLA +4.2%) and Rivian (RIVN +6.4%). Last week, the Department of Energy reported that 13 new U.S. electric vehicle battery plants are announced and expected to be operational by 2025 in addition to Tesla's Austin gigafactory. The opening of battery plants by traditional automakers Ford (F +2.8%), General Motors (GM +0.9%), Stellantis (STLA +1.8%), Toyota (TM +1.2%), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY -0.4%) highlights the shift from ICE vehicles to EVs.
For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
It felt like 2021 was the year of the EV crossover. Tesla’s Model Y quietly dethroned its Model 3 sedan as the best-selling electric car in the U.S. Three new entrants jumped into the top 5 EV sellers: the VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Chevy Bolt EUV. Perhaps it should not surprise us because Americans love their crossover SUVs.
Electric vehicles need tires that were designed with different priorities. And this past week another big player in tires, Goodyear, is recognizing that—with its first North American-market replacement tire specifically designed for EVs. The Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is an all-season tires with an asymmetric tread pattern scheduled to launch...
The site named the nine best models you can buy new across the SUV, truck, sedan, and EV segments. Out of the more than 300 vehicles it tested in 2021, Edmunds picked the best ones for each class. Top Rated Sedan: 2022 Honda Civic. The Honda Civic got a refresh...
