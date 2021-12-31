ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

By Tina Pavlik
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 14

smurf
2d ago

it cost why to much to change the battery on that thing.. plus the damage the battery does to the environment..

Reply(1)
7
GB12
1d ago

Too Much. So are people living in big cities going to run extensioncords out to the street to charge their car, I can see that working really well. And what is the cost of you get hit and it destroys the power cell?

Reply
3
Terry Torry
2d ago

When they develop roof top solar panels for autos which charge while driving then I'll buy an EV...!! 🤷🏻‍♂️⚡️⚡️

Reply(2)
4
Related
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
Dayton Daily News

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Whether It's Actually Cheaper to Switch to an Electric Vehicle Or Not—and How the Costs Break Down

With gas prices up over 58% compared to last year, you might be thinking about switching to an electric car to save money. But considering that electric vehicles tend to be more expensive than gas-fueled cars, and that electricity has its own costs, is it actually cheaper to go electric? The short answer is yes — although it also depends on your driving habits, where you live and the type of vehicle you buy, too. You may even want to consider a hybrid vehicle that has both a gas and electric engine.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Ev#Solarreviews#Tesla Model 3
insideevs.com

Is It Really Cheaper To Fuel An EV Versus A Gas Car?

Charging an electric car will likely cost significantly less than filling up an ICE car with gasoline or diesel. But, how much can you save, and why is it cheaper to run on electrons than liquid fuel?. Before looking at the price comparison, it's essential to understand that the lower...
CARS
CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
The Verge

Tesla owner blows up Model S instead of footing $22,600 repair bill

When faced with a repair bill that costs half of what you paid for your car, do you go through with the expensive repair, bring it to the junkyard, or sell it for parts? Finnish Tesla owner Tuomas Katainen decided to do something a little more extreme — but arguably a lot more satisfying — when faced with such a situation: he watched his car go up in flames, as noted in a report from Gizmodo.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
CleanTechnica

How Do You Charge An Electric Car At Home?

“How do you charge an electric car at home?” is one of the most popular questions first-time electric car owners have. This is because charging a car can typically be a very foreign experience. There are a number of new terminologies involved with charging a car such as amps, kilowatt hours, and the three levels of charging. Undoubtedly, this may be overwhelming at first, however, over time and in addition to resources like this, many drivers quickly realize it really is just as easy as charging a phone.
Words Spreading Like Wildflowers

Used Electric Cars Are Super-Charged!

Niraj Choski published a great article in the New York Times on May 4th, 2021 titled “Buying an Electric Vehicle? Here is Some Advice.” This article covers the important aspects for first-time electric vehicle owners. This article provides additional information for those interested in the more affordable used electric vehicle market, which is not covered by Mr. Choski’s.
d1softballnews.com

Tesla owner finds out how much it costs to repair it … and blows it up!

In Finland, an unhappy Tesla owner decided to blow up his Model S after learning that he would need a new battery pack and how much that would cost him…. In the YouTube video with English subtitles, Tuomas Katainen explains that his 2013 Model S was in the shop for more than a month for service. So he knew that the mechanic’s only solution was to change the entire battery pack. Katainen said the correction would cost him up to € 20,000. He told the dealership that this price was absurd and donated the car to a Finnish YouTube channel Pommijätkät, whose name literally translates to ‘Bomb Guys’.
CARS
insideevs.com

See How A 2015 Tesla Model S 70D Holds Up After 424,000 Miles

One of the main concerns potential first-time EV owners have, besides the driving range and charging infrastructure, is reliability. After more than a century of internal combustion engine domination, it’s understandable that some people are reluctant to go all-electric, fearing that the new technology may be unproven. It’s a...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Do Electric Pickup Trucks Have a Good Driving Range?

There are plenty of new electric pickup trucks entering the market, but do they have a good driving range? We’re used to small, four-cylinder cars getting way better gas mileage than colossal pickup trucks. However, have the tables turned with the new age of electric vehicles? Electric pickup trucks may not have a way better driving range than their smaller competition, but automakers like Tesla, Ford, and Rivian’s offerings are just as good as cars and SUVs from other brands.
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Electric vehicle roundup: Tesla, Rivian lead as traditional automakers plan 13 US battery plants by 2025

The electric vehicle sector is seeing mixed results despite strong showings by Tesla (TSLA +4.2%) and Rivian (RIVN +6.4%). Last week, the Department of Energy reported that 13 new U.S. electric vehicle battery plants are announced and expected to be operational by 2025 in addition to Tesla's Austin gigafactory. The opening of battery plants by traditional automakers Ford (F +2.8%), General Motors (GM +0.9%), Stellantis (STLA +1.8%), Toyota (TM +1.2%), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY -0.4%) highlights the shift from ICE vehicles to EVs.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Top Electric Car Predictions For 2022

It felt like 2021 was the year of the EV crossover. Tesla’s Model Y quietly dethroned its Model 3 sedan as the best-selling electric car in the U.S. Three new entrants jumped into the top 5 EV sellers: the VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Chevy Bolt EUV. Perhaps it should not surprise us because Americans love their crossover SUVs.
CARS
Green Car Reports

Goodyear targets road noise with replacement tire for Tesla, other EVs

Electric vehicles need tires that were designed with different priorities. And this past week another big player in tires, Goodyear, is recognizing that—with its first North American-market replacement tire specifically designed for EVs. The Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is an all-season tires with an asymmetric tread pattern scheduled to launch...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy