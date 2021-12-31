ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vampire Weekend give new album update

By Celebretainment
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVampire Weekend are "close" to having an "album's worth of songs". Frontman Ezra Koenig has revealed the indie band have recorded new music in England and Los Angeles for their follow-up to 2019's 'Father of the Bride'. Speaking to Mark Hoppus on his Apple Music Hits show, Ezra said...

