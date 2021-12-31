ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Vampire Weekend give new album update

By Celebretainment
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVampire Weekend are "close" to having an "album's worth of songs". Frontman Ezra Koenig has revealed the indie band have recorded new music in England and Los Angeles for their follow-up to 2019's 'Father of the Bride'. Speaking to Mark Hoppus on his Apple Music Hits show, Ezra said...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

IU Teases Fans With New Album This December 2021

IU recently dropped Strawberry Moon and instantly became the nation’s It Girl. IU is having the best moments this year, thanks to her fans. In January, IU received a New Year gift after winning the Digital Daesang Song of the Year award at the 35th Golden Disc Awards with her hit song, Blueming. During her acceptance speech, she hinted at the arrival of her new single Celebrity before ultimately doing a pre-release before that month ended.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Is this actually when the new Slipknot album will be released?

Slipknot are looking at a March/April 2022 release date for their seventh studio album, according to frontman Corey Taylor. Taylor told HardDrive Radio host Lou Brutus that he still has four songs to complete before he goes back through to “punch-up on anything that I’m just not feeling.”
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’s Shadale Releases Music Video for “The Christmas Song”

Shadale from Season 21 of The Voice is getting into the Christmas spirit. The Team Legend Top 13 finalist recently released an intimate video for “The Christmas Song.” Shadale shared that this was an impromptu performance that she was asked to do without any music. Shadale is no...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Koenig
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Rostam Batmanglij
Person
Rashida Jones
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
MUSIC
buzz-music.com

DJ Marymoon Released Her New Album, “NALU”

The well-known visual artist, music producer, and DJ Marymoon released her most awaited album Nalu a few months ago. Marymoon lived up to her fans this time again by receiving great responses from them. The album consists of three energetic tracks and one creative EP i.e., For love and lemons, Vampire’s Wife, Okean, and Nalu. Each track has enchanting music beats which make you move. The listeners are loving it and giving appreciated feedback.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Beatrice Deer releases new album, Shifting

Acclaimed “Inuindie” pop star Beatrice Deer is a Montreal-based singer-songwriter. Half-Inuk and half-Mohawk, she was born and raised in Nunavik, Quebec, in the small village of Quaqtaq. Deer has put out six studio albums, including her newest release SHIFTING which is out today following tips at NPR, FLOOD, Uncut, Brooklyn Vegan, CBC Radio, Exclaim, and more. Her Canadian Indigenous Music Award-winning songs are based on personal lyrics that blend indie rock and modern folk with traditional Inuit tales and throat singing.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire Weekend#Covid#Hitmaker
The Press

Bros plan new album

Bros are set to record their first album in over 30 years. The 'When Will I Be Famous' hitmakers - comprising twins Matt and Luke Goss and previously Craig Logan - haven't released a record since 1991's 'Changing Faces' but are currently in talks about recording new music, which they hope to release next year.
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

Bennett: ‘Blue Weekend’ by Wolf Alice; the album that moved me in 2021

“I am what I am and I’m good at it/ And you don’t like me, well that isn’t fucking relevant.”. Of all the moments of swagger on Blue Weekend by Wolf Alice–and there are quite a number those to choose from–singer Ellie Rowsell’s honest assessment of her own skills on “Smile” is the clearest and unmistakable signal that the London quartet has entered a bold and confident new era. The defiance and the delivery is certainly a match for the muscular space grunge riff that drives the track, but what makes it land even harder is the line before it, where Rowsell finds power in her vulnerability as declaring that “sensitive” is her “perfect adjective.”
MUSIC
No Treble

Fernando Molinari Returns with New Album, “Reaching Inside”

“When I invited each person who featured in my new album, the first thing that was necessary: ??To be people that I’ve professional contact and friendship with! I really wanted to share this work with people who know how important it’s to me, not just as a musician, but as a person!” Molinari wrote on Facebook. “This album has YEARS of my life and a huge meaning for me, It’s about several things that I went through in recent times. So, having these people was a guarantee that we would have this connection, not only musical but also energy! Having a solo work can sometimes be a cold thing, with only hired musicians, but I never wanted that, so each participant here, added in every possible aspect! Musically, each one is MASTER, everyone is a world-class musician and professional! My gratitude to all of you who agreed to participate in this work, who took this record to another level!”
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Venomous Pinks finish tracking new album

The Venomous Pinks have announced that they have finished tracking their new album. The band posted the news on their Instagram page in a post that reads in part,. "Exciting news! Tracking is done for the new album!!!! Words can’t express the hard work and dedication that went into creating/writing our first album ever. We laughed, we cried, we argued, we bled our hearts out, but at the end of the day - we are sisters and love being in a band together. This will be vulnerability in its purest form. A no hold back album written for you. Yes, you, the fans, who we consider our friends at home and on the road."
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
thatgrapejuice.net

Nas Announces New Album ‘Magic’ Will Drop TONIGHT

Nas is set to unwrap an early Christmas gift to his legion of loyal fans. For, the veteran rapper has announced that his brand new album will be arriving at midnight. Christened ‘Magic,’ the set is a collaborative effort with producer Hit-Boy. Its imminent arrival was trumpeted by...
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Paul Gilbert gives us a track-by-track tour of his new Christmas album, ‘Twas

Forget goose: here, Mr Gilbert shares his festive recipe for perfect Christmas electric guitar, and he's putting emu picking on the menu. You might never hold a pick the same way again. The Ibanez shred king has recorded a Christmas album! And not just any Christmas album – ‘Twas is...
MUSIC
thepress.net

Paul Weller wants soul singers to cover his songs

Paul Weller wants an album of soul singers covering his songs – but is worried it would seem “arrogant”. The ‘Changingman’ hitmaker has been dreaming of the project for years but is concerned people would find it self-indulgent and not be interested. He said: “I’d...
MUSIC
hot969boston.com

New Nas Album Drops Xmas Eve

This will be Nas’s second album released this year. The surprise Album is entitled Magic. Below is the track listing. 7. “Wave Gods” feat. A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.
MUSIC
Eureka Times-Standard

Sweetwater releases two new albums

Musician Harlis Sweetwater has joined the My Grito roster. Sweetwater is an independent national touring artist from Orange County. His music is founded on rock, blues and soul music, however, his influences and inspirations range from hip hop and reggae to jazz and country music. Sweetwater released three albums under...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

November 2021 Recap: Genesis Reunion Hits U.S., Dylan Begins Tour

UCR's biggest headlines from November 2021 focused largely on live music — a commodity we'd all taken for granted before the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of those stories were celebratory in nature, with major artists returning to the road after long breaks: Bob Dylan played his first show since 2019, part of a tour promoting 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways. Genesis also kicked off the North American leg of their long-awaited (and previously delayed) reunion tour, The Last Domino? But another major story was tragic: Ten people were ultimately killed and hundreds more injured as a result of a crowd surge during Houston's Astoworld festival.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
103GBF

Top 10 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 2021

There was no shortage of riffs, solos and screams in 2021, as heavy metal’s old guard went toe-to-toe with younger headbangers in the quest for hard-rock supremacy. This year saw glorious return of Iron Maiden, who released their 17th studio album Senjutsu. The band's second consecutive double LP behind 2015's The Book of Souls was a moody, grandiose affair, full of swashbuckling riffs, progressive song structures and Bruce Dickinson's booming roar, which has only grown more magisterial with age.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy