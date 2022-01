The latest iQOO 9 Pro teasers are in and they are all about the upcoming flagship’s display. The phone will come with a curved Samsung E5 AMOLED panel of the LTPO 2.0 variety refreshing at up to 120Hz and with a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. The teasers also confirm a 2K resolution which is a marketing term used to describe QHD+ panels in China. The panel will bring a 517 PPI count and will reportedly crank out up to 1,500 nits peak brightness.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO