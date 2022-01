We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new plants. If you’re a plant parent who is looking to grow their foliage family in the year ahead, look no further than Bloomscape‘s most popular plants for 2022. Lindsay Pangborn, Bloomscape’s Gardening Expert, has predicted the three houseplants that will be taking the new year by storm; the species that are sure to be flying off the shelves come January.

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO