Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins 10 PM update

hawaiinewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Residents rethink New Year's celebrations as wet weather, surging COVID cases dampen plans. Health experts fear that bringing in the New Year in a big way could fuel omicron infections.

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

Gradual drying trend on the horizon

Heavy rain is still a possibility for Sunday, but lighter winds and drier conditions are possible starting Monday. A few thunderstorms have been firing up on the radar. Passing showers will be over the state. Residents rethink New Year's celebrations as wet weather,...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gradual drying trend on the horizon

Southerly winds will continue to bring a moist and unstable airmass over the islands, with the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms statewide overnight with the flood watch extended until 6 a.m. Monday for Kauai County and Oahu. An upper level disturbance could push some heavy showers eastward toward Maui County and Hawaii Island. Conditions should start to gradually improve Monday as the deep tropical moisture finally begins to lift off to the northeast and drier air moves in. The winds will also become light as a near cold front stalls and weakens just northwest of Kauai. The weather should be very sunny and mostly dry Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Long line of clouds sweep across Honolulu, bringing heavy rain and strong winds

With the Omicron variant surging almost everywhere, it’s fortunate that some of the best Hollywood movies are opening online. The film I enjoyed most recently is DON’T LOOK UP, a dark comedy with an all star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett. DiCaprio and Lawrence play two astronomers who discover that in six months a huge comet is going to crash into earth wiping out everyone and every thing. It’s a scientific certainty, but they can’t convince the government let alone the population to do anything about it. This may not sound like the basis for a comedy, but writer-director Adam McKay has turned it into a clever and very funny satire of American life today. The movie targets people who’ve been brainwashed by social media and infotainment—the many Americans who reject logic and scientific evidence. It’s good to watch a film that makes us laugh at absurdities we can’t do much to change. (NETFLIX only)
HONOLULU, HI

