Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins 10 PM update

With the Omicron variant surging almost everywhere, it’s fortunate that some of the best Hollywood movies are opening online. The film I enjoyed most recently is DON’T LOOK UP, a dark comedy with an all star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett. DiCaprio and Lawrence play two astronomers who discover that in six months a huge comet is going to crash into earth wiping out everyone and every thing. It’s a scientific certainty, but they can’t convince the government let alone the population to do anything about it. This may not sound like the basis for a comedy, but writer-director Adam McKay has turned it into a clever and very funny satire of American life today. The movie targets people who’ve been brainwashed by social media and infotainment—the many Americans who reject logic and scientific evidence. It’s good to watch a film that makes us laugh at absurdities we can’t do much to change. (NETFLIX only)

HONOLULU, HI ・ 6 HOURS AGO