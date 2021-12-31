Badgers in the NFL react to Wisconsin's Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State

Wisconsin finished their season in the win column after halting a second-half Arizona State surge in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Badgers used a ten-minute drive that ended as time expired to seal a 20-13 2in over the Sun Devils.

Freshman running back Braelon Allen starred, as he racked up 159 yards on the ground on 29 carries to earn the Las Vegas Bowl MVP trophy.

A number of former Badgers who are currently starring in the NFL were locked in as their alma mater looked to take home the Las Vegas Bowl hardware. Here are some of the best in-game and postgame reactions from Wisconsin football alumni:

Melvin Gordon III knew this win was for Joel Stave

It was tough to stay awake with the late kickoff, even for J.J. Watt