Military: 4 Pakistani soldiers, 2 militants killed in raids

Six suspected rebels and an Indian soldier were killed in two separate counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir police said Thursday.The killings came during a surge in the government's offensive against anti-India rebels in Kashmir, which is divided between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan and claimed by both. Fighting erupted after government forces cordoned off two southern villages in Anantnag and Pulwama districts Wednesday night in search of militants reportedly hiding there, police said.Six militants were killed in the two incidents, police said. Three soldiers and one police officer were also injured, and one of the soldiers died later at...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO