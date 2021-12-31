ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Military: 4 Pakistani soldiers, 2 militants killed in raids

fourstateshomepage.com
 2 days ago

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces raided two militant hideouts in a former Taliban stronghold near Afghanistan, triggering shootings that killed four soldiers and two insurgents, the military said Friday. The first raid...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Related
BBC

Afghanistan to Wisconsin: Refugees dream of home

When the US pulled its troops from Afghanistan, it triggered a crisis for the hundreds of thousands of Afghan citizens who had helped the American military. Writing for the BBC, journalist Anisa Shahid spoke to some of the refugees who have settled in the US about their incredible journey - and the ones they left behind.
IMMIGRATION
theintelligencer.com

Parents selling children shows desperation of Afghanistan

SHEDAI CAMP, Afghanistan (AP) — In a sprawling settlement of mud brick huts in western Afghanistan housing people displaced by drought and war, a woman is fighting to save her daughter. Aziz Gul’s husband sold their 10-year-old into marriage without telling his wife, taking a down-payment so he could...
RELATIONSHIPS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Under Taliban regime, Former Afghan Women Soldiers fear their lives

Herat [Afghanistan], January 1 (ANI): After the Taliban's takeover, former Afghan women soldiers are facing the heat of the turn of events under the new regime. The melting down of the situation brought many heart-wrenching stories in the news and the Afghan women who served in Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) are under the Taliban's radar.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Four Soldiers Killed in Mali Attack

Four Malian soldiers were killed and around a dozen others were wounded when they were attacked in the west of the county, the army said Thursday. Mali's Armed Forces said the attack occurred late Tuesday in a region of the country where jihadists have attacked soldiers in the past. An...
MILITARY
The Independent

Police: 6 rebels, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir fighting

Six suspected rebels and an Indian soldier were killed in two separate counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir police said Thursday.The killings came during a surge in the government's offensive against anti-India rebels in Kashmir, which is divided between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan and claimed by both. Fighting erupted after government forces cordoned off two southern villages in Anantnag and Pulwama districts Wednesday night in search of militants reportedly hiding there, police said.Six militants were killed in the two incidents, police said. Three soldiers and one police officer were also injured, and one of the soldiers died later at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

3 Pakistani soldiers, civilian injured in blast in north Waziristan

Miranshah [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Three Pakistani security personnel and a civilian were injured after a blast took place at Edak area in Mir Ali tehsil in the North Waziristan tribal district of Pakistan on Sunday, local media reported citing official sources. The News International reported that a convoy of...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Suspected Militants Kill 8 Soldiers in Northern Mali, Army Says

BAMAKO (Reuters) -Eight soldiers were killed and seven others injured when their patrol was ambushed by suspected militants in western Mali, the army said in a statement on Thursday. The attack occurred late in the afternoon on Wednesday near the town of Nara, around 30 km (19 miles) south of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grazia

How 2021 Changed Afghanistan Forever

The morning after Malala’s surprise wedding in November, there was no lazy breakfast in bed for the 24-year-old and her dashing new husband. Instead, she was up at 7.30am to Skype a classroom of girls in Herat to highlight her concern that Afghanistan is the only place on earth where girls are not allowed to go to high school.
ASIA
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Drone Strike on Pakistani Taliban Leader Fails to Explode, Taliban Sources Say

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - A drone strike hit a house just inside Afghanistan's border with Pakistan, apparently targeting a senior member of the Pakistani Taliban, but the missile failed to explode, Pakistani Taliban sources said on Thursday. One of the Taliban officials said the drone fired a missile at a...
AFGHANISTAN
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
leeclarion.com

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Taliban were invited into Kabul, says former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 15 (ANI): In a surprising shift in the popular narrative, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has said that the Taliban was invited to Kabul before the takeover of the country's capital city on August 15. Karzai revealed that he had invited the Taliban, who had agreed to...
WORLD

