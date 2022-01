Dr Anthony Fauci has suggested the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may reconsider its guidelines for Covid-19 following a backlash after isolation time was shortened.The CDC last week shortened the recommended isolation time for coronavirus patients from 10 days to five, amid a surge in cases. However, Dr Fauci suggested a testing requirement on day five was being discussed.“People with Covid-19 should isolate for 5 days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others to minimise the risk of infecting...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO