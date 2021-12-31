The White Claw of Chocolate Milk- Nerdradio’s 2021 Outtakes Collection

If you’ve got an aversion to boxed wine, we’re about to change that. You may have dabbled in boxed wine in your youth when drinking was more about quantity than quality, but we promise, delicious boxed wine actually exists. Hell, the best boxed wine available in 2021 is much more sophisticated than the cheap wine boxes and Franzia you may have imbibed in the past — and might even be better than some of the bottles you’re drinking now. There’s often a taboo around boxed wine given its large capacity, lower price point and lack of glass bottle. But when you...

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO