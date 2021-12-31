The White Claw of Chocolate Milk- Nerdradio’s 2021 Outtakes Collection

There are countless ways to customize holiday dinners, whether you're serving up a casual buffet or a three-course sit-down meal. However, one item that is sure to tie together any celebration is a showstopping cake. Recipe developer and food photographer Autumn LeAnn is passionate about baking, and her white chocolate peppermint cake should be number one on your list this season. This two-layered cake combines sweet and fresh flavors for a decadent dessert that will impress anyone in attendance. LeAnn remarks, "I'm a big fan of the classic chocolate peppermint combo! Recently, I made a white chocolate cake for someone, and that inspired this idea."
Comments / 0