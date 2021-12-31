ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The White Claw of Chocolate Milk- Nerdradio’s 2021 Outtakes Collection

1051thebounce.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe look back on the year 2021 and all the joy and suffering(mostly...

1051thebounce.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

The 10 Best Boxed Wines to Buy Instead of Bottles

If you’ve got an aversion to boxed wine, we’re about to change that. You may have dabbled in boxed wine in your youth when drinking was more about quantity than quality, but we promise, delicious boxed wine actually exists. Hell, the best boxed wine available in 2021 is much more sophisticated than the cheap wine boxes and Franzia you may have imbibed in the past — and might even be better than some of the bottles you’re drinking now. There’s often a taboo around boxed wine given its large capacity, lower price point and lack of glass bottle. But when you...
DRINKS
SPY

Make That Thang Go Pop! The 8 Best Prosecco Bottles That’ll Have You Ditching Champagne

It’s time to celebrate! Yes, even if you have nothing to celebrate. At this point, anything in 202q is worth at least a little bit of a celebration, so we’re here to say that there’s absolutely never a wrong time to pop open one of the best Prosecco bottles money can buy. Whether you’re toasting to your 10th wedding anniversary, your kid graduating from college or the fact that you woke up this morning to see another day, we’re finding reasons to pop bottles nowadays for just about anything because if there’s a will, there’s a way. Plus there’s been...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Milk#Claw#Holiday Gifts#Happy New Year#Food Drink#2021 Outtakes Collection#Ya
vinepair.com

Ask a Wine Pro: When Does an Open Bottle of Wine Go Bad?

There are some times when you crave a glass of wine, but not the whole bottle. But how can you tell if your opened bottle of wine is still good?. Wine is a very finicky thing, and if not treated right, your leftover vino might as well already be poured down the drain. To learn why some wines last a little longer than others and how to avoid a little waste, VinePair taked to Alisha Blackwell-Calvert CSW, an independent wine consultant in St. Louis.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Chocolate Orange Hefeweizen Beers

"No, But That's a Real Nice Ski Mask" is the name of a brand new and limited-edition chocolate orange hefeweizen beer released by none other than Refined Fool Brewing, an innovative brewery based in the city of Sarnia in Canada's Ontario province. This chocolate orange hefeweizen beer is a decidedly...
DRINKS
The Guardian

New Year wines: drink less, drink better

New year resolutions in relation to booze almost always involve self-denial, but let me suggest an alternative: drink less but better. The problem with giving up for an extended period is that at some point you have to adjust to drinking again. Having just one drink a day in January (my preferred strategy), or taking two to three days off a week (and maybe even four, at least for this month), creates a more healthy drinking pattern. Combine that with an emphasis on quality over quantity, and it becomes a sustainable lifestyle.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WAFB.com

Chef John Folse’s World-Famous White Chocolate & Bourbon Pecan Pie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The abundance of pecans has made this pie a staple on the Southern table. There are innumerable recipes for pecan pie across the South. Here, we have substituted the traditional ingredients of white sugar and light corn syrup with brown sugar and cane syrup to give the pie a little extra Louisiana flair. But a dash of bourbon and a swirl of white chocolate are this pie’s real claim to fame. Happy National White Chocolate Day!
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Move Over White Claw, ‘Long Drink’ is the Next Big Beverage

It looks as if I picked the wrong lifetime to quit drinking. Granted it's been more than a couple of decades since I last misplaced my car, I still like to keep up with what is getting the other drunks in trouble. Since I have been off the sauce I have managed to miss the whole flavored vodka fad, the martini fad, the hard seltzer fad, and apparently I am about to be on the outside looking in at the latest boozy beverage to make waves across the world, Long Drink.
DRINKS
Digital Courier

Love Black Coffee & Dark Chocolate? It Could Be in Your DNA

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you like your coffee black, it could be that your grandpa or your great-aunt did, too. A preference for black coffee and also for dark chocolate seems to lie in a person’s genes, scientists report. Thank you for reading!. Please log...
FOOD & DRINKS
NutritionFacts.org

Is It the Sugar, the Milk, or the Cocoa in Chocolate Causing Acne?

Is the link between chocolate and acne due to the sugar, the milk, or the cocoa in chocolate? Researchers put white chocolate, dark chocolate, baking chocolate, and cocoa powder to the test to find out. A century ago, “diet was commonly used as an adjunct treatment for acne. During the...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

White Chocolate Peppermint Cake Recipe

There are countless ways to customize holiday dinners, whether you're serving up a casual buffet or a three-course sit-down meal. However, one item that is sure to tie together any celebration is a showstopping cake. Recipe developer and food photographer Autumn LeAnn is passionate about baking, and her white chocolate peppermint cake should be number one on your list this season. This two-layered cake combines sweet and fresh flavors for a decadent dessert that will impress anyone in attendance. LeAnn remarks, "I'm a big fan of the classic chocolate peppermint combo! Recently, I made a white chocolate cake for someone, and that inspired this idea."
RECIPES
vinepair.com

The Rum Sour Recipe

With a similar structure to the Daiquiri, the Rum Sour uses two parts rum to one part citrus — with a splash of simple syrup to balance it out. The Rum Sour, though, uses aged golden rum to impart a brûléed tropical fruit flavor that pairs well with the sunny character of freshly squeezed lemon juice.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

Salt & Straw Makes Ice Cream Collection That Tastes Just Like 2021

2021 has been quite the year, and while there’s many aspects of it we’re happy to see go, there has been a lot of fun, interesting moments worth remembering. Now, a popular ice cream line is getting a bit creative, and doing their own sort of year-end news wrap-up – in the form of ice cream, of course.
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

Easy ways to use leftover sparkling wine

While the party might have lasted well past midnight, sometimes one too many bottles were opened. When there is leftover sparkling wine, do not send those bubbles down the drain. A few other uses can ensure that every last drop is enjoyed. Although the bubbles might have lost their pop,...
RECIPES
The Guardian

Notes on chocolate: a selection to sharpen your tastebuds

Welcome to 2022. This week I bring you a collection to really sharpen your tastebuds and a bar to snuggle up and eat whilst reading a good book. Here, can I recommend Lady in Waiting by Anne Glenconner, which I find deeply comforting before bed as it talks about nothing whatsoever to do with my world.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy