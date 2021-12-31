Two Mendocino County Residents Arrested in Sonoma County Found ‘Slumped Over’ in a Vehicle Possessing Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Heroin
Three days before Christmas, a Cotati Police Officer located a vehicle inside of which were two subjects, reportedly “slumped over” with narcotic paraphernalia in plain view. An investigation ensued and the two subjects were determined to be Mendocino County residents, 24-year-old Dakota Johnson of Willits and 33-year-old Timothy Bennett Jr. of...mendofever.com
