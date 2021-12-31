ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school wrestling: Parkway wins Lone Survivor

By Russell Hedges
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Parkway Panthers won the Lone Survivor tournament Thursday at Parkway. Parkway scored 274 points to 256.5 for runner-up Rayne. Lake Charles Sam Houston was third with 184 followed by Lafayette Southside with 174.5, Airline with 155 and Haughton with 154.5. Parkway’s Jonathan Weissbach was named Outstanding Wrestler in...

