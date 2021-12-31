High school wrestling: Parkway wins Lone Survivor

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Pryor High School Pom Squad came home this weekend with a state title in Large 5A Hip Hop. They competed at the OSDTDA State Dance Competition in Tulsa, OK at the Cox Convention Center. This actually was the first time the pom squad had competed on the state level in 10 years. Dance teams from all across Oklahoma came to compete in hopes of winning a state title in either hip hop, jazz, kick, mix, or game day. Rachelle Stimson is the third year head coach of the Pryor Pom Squad, and her and her fifteen dancers decided that this was the year they wanted to take on the challenge of competing. Hip hop is a personal favorite of the team, as well as their strong suit, therefore they decided to compete in the hip hop competition. There were a total of 8 schools competing for the 5A Hip Hop state title, and they were split into two groups, “5A Small” and “5A Large.” If you had 14 girls or less on your team, you would be put into 5A Small, if you had 15 girls or more you would be put into 5A Large. With a team of 15 girls, we were placed in the 5A Large category, going against Claremore, Carl Albert, and Mcalester dance teams.

PRYOR, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO