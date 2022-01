With the clock winding down, and the ball deep in Sun Devil territory, it was fairly clear Wisconsin needed one more first down to seal the deal in Las Vegas. ASU held its collective breath as it stopped the Badgers on third-and-short, but everyone saw the yellow laundry laying alone near the far sideline. Penalties have been near synonymous with Arizona State football, so few were surprised the flag signaled a Sun Devil infraction.

