63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) shares surged 93.2% to close at $1.70 on Thursday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals recently appointed David Hollander, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) jumped 40.1% to settle at $0.6111. The company’s Chairman bought 512,000 shares as a part of purchase program.

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) gained 39.9% to settle at $9.04. The company recently signed a long-term lease with Treasure Island preschool at Brooklyn property.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) climbed 32.1% to close at $0.70 after gaining more than 6% on Wednesday.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) gained 31.6% to settle at $1.00

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) gained 27.5% to settle at $4.78. Inspira Technologies recently announced a strategic agreement with Innovimed for the potential deployment of 1,522 ART systems in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) rose 26.1% to close at $0.49 following H1 results.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) jumped 24.9% to settle at $17.02.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) gained 24.4% to close at $1.53 after the company announced a new blockchain division.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) jumped 24.3% to settle at $1.08. Roth Capital maintained Quhuo with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $3.

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) rose 23.2% to close at $4.15.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) gained 23.1% to settle at $1.10.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) jumped 21.2% to close at $1.89 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) climbed 21% to close at $6.06.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) gained 20.7% to settle at $0.65.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) gained 19.6% to close at $2.87. Angion Biomedica recently announced topline results from its phase 2 GUARD trial of ANG-3777 in cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 18.5% to settle at $0.7028

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) jumped 17.7% to settle at $10.98.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) surged 17.3% to close at $5.02.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) climbed 17.2% to close at $7.08.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NYSE: CVT) surged 16.9% to settle at $9.39.

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) rose 16.8% to close at $1.25.

iQIYI, Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 16.6% to close at $4.70.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) climbed 16.3% to close at $11.63.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) gained 16.1% to close at $19.28.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) climbed 15.9% to close at $5.10 after jumping over 15% on Wednesday.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) gained 15.6% to close at $2.67.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) gained 15.2% to close at $10.48. Allarity Therapeutics recently submitted a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for dovitinib for the third-line treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patients.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) gained 14.9% to close at $5.57.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) gained 14.9% to close at $2.32. Aridis Pharmaceuticals recently announced encouraging preclinical data for pan coronavirus fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) cocktail AR-701.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares climbed 14.8% to close at $32.42. Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Nio, traded higher after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) gained 14.7% to close at $6.85 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) climbed 14.5% to close at $3.86.

Agora, Inc. (NYSE: API) rose 14.5% to close at $16.94.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) climbed 14.5% to close at $3.94 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose 13.4% to close at $2.54. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) rose 13.2% to close at $13.48 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) gained 13.1% to close at $29.56. Shares of several companies in the broader media sector traded higher following better-than-expected US jobless claims data, which has lifted recovery sentiment.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) rose 13.1% to settle at $22.75. Shares of several banks and financial services companies traded higher following better-than-expected US jobless claims data, which has lifted recovery sentiment.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NYSE: EVK) rose 13% to close at $2.60.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares gained 12.2% to close at $5.06. Integrated Media Technology reported launching of NFT trading platform.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 12.1% to close at $47.74 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) rose 9.9% to settle at $7.90.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) climbed 9.8% to close at $3.24 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 5.6% to close at $2.45. BiondVax reported successful closing of $9.8 million follow-on underwritten offering of ADSs including exercise of the over-allotment.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 5.1% to close at $6.57. Reliance Global Group recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6 million in cash and stock.

Losers