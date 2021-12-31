Stars Flashing Double Peace Signs -- Happy '22!

HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE intel on what A-list lovebirds Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have planned for the holidays with both of their loved ones. Harry Styles, 27, and Olivia Wilde, 37, are going strong. The A-listers have gotten very serious as a couple over the past months — to the point where, despite the fact their families live in different countries, they are not separating for Christmas. “Harry and Olivia plan to celebrate the holidays together,” a source close to Olivia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re both really close with their families so they plan on traveling during the holiday season so that they can spend time with everyone. Olivia’s family, especially her mom, absolutely adores Harry and they look forward to celebrating together.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO