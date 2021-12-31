ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars Flashing Double Peace Signs -- Happy '22!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2021 was SO last year ... and to help you remember we've broken into 2022 and wrapped up a...

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Nails Tough Yoga Moves In Tight Black Leggings & Both Will Impress You — Watch

Jennifer Aniston performed some pretty impressive yoga moves in a new video shared on Dec. 17. Sadly, we can’t say the same for her animated puppy, Clydeo. If you ever need any yoga help, look no further than Jennifer Aniston‘s Instagram account. Aniston, 52, who rose to fame on the iconic TV show Friends, proved she could be a yoga instructor on Dec. 17, when she shared a video of herself doing a workout at home.
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles’ Sweet Holidays Plans With Both Of Their Families Revealed

HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE intel on what A-list lovebirds Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have planned for the holidays with both of their loved ones. Harry Styles, 27, and Olivia Wilde, 37, are going strong. The A-listers have gotten very serious as a couple over the past months — to the point where, despite the fact their families live in different countries, they are not separating for Christmas. “Harry and Olivia plan to celebrate the holidays together,” a source close to Olivia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re both really close with their families so they plan on traveling during the holiday season so that they can spend time with everyone. Olivia’s family, especially her mom, absolutely adores Harry and they look forward to celebrating together.”
SheKnows

Madonna Is the Proudest Mom as Twins Stella & Estere Show Off Their Ski Skills

Madonna knows how to repurpose one of her big hits in the cutest Instagram video of her nine-year-old twins, Stella and Estere. The girls were in ski school taking their first delicate trips down the bunny slope and mom chronicled their every move to her 1998 song, “Frozen.” They had on their snowsuits, helmets and goggles and headed to ski school to learn the difference between pizza and French fries (a wedge ski versus parallel skis). There were a couple of falls and a few bobbles, but over the video clip, it was easy to see their confidence grow. Those solid runs...
BET

Faizon Love Responds To Ice Cube ‘Friday’ Controversy

After Ice Cube addressed the long-standing rumor as to why Chris Tucker turned down the sequel to Next Friday and responded to comedian Faizon Love’s statements on only making $2500 for his role as "Big Worm" via Twitter Wednesday (Dec. 29), Love has taken it upon himself to respond … in defense.
HollywoodLife

Charlize Theron Skis With Adorable Daughters Jackson, 9, & August, 6: ‘Merry Christmas’ — Photos

Winter wonderland! Charlize Theron hit the slopes for Christmas as she shared rare photos with her two beautiful girls. Charlize Theron, 46, celebrated Christmas with her daughters Jackson, 9, and August, 6, on the slopes! The Oscar winning actress posted an update to her Instagram page on Dec. 25, sharing photos from her ski vacation. In the carousel post, the South African native stood center as her two girls stood on the right and left for a selfie. The trio all wore ski goggles (pink for the girls, blue for mom) as they snuggled up for the cute moment in the snow, smiling for the casual snap. The girls also matched their pink goggles to their gloves and face covers, staying safe with helmets.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE FLASH Confirmed To Feature MAN OF STEEL Stars Michael Shannon (General Zod) And Antje Traue (Faora-Ul)

The Flash TV series was one of the first live-action comic book adaptations to explore the concept of the Multiverse, but The Flash movie now looks set to expand on that in a big way. If the recent news that Michael Keaton will play Batman in Batgirl is any indication, a new DC Extended Universe will be created by the time all is said and done, helping Warner Bros. to move on from the "SnyderVerse."
Ok Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Plan 'Over The Top' Wedding Ceremony: 'The Idea Is To Stream Their Love Story'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are gearing up for their walk down the aisle, and their uber-romantic plans for the big day may have guests rolling their eyes. The Poosh founder, 42, “has hired a writer and a videographer to re-create all the magical moments of their time together,” spills an insider, who says the pair had a personal photographer following them around even before going Insta official with their relationship last February.
TMZ.com

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden within this warped-out snap is one of the most popular singers in the world. This frosty female earned her well-deserved success from a very young age when she began creating music with her brother in their bedroom. She is best known for her angelic voice you may have heard at the top of the charts on the radio.
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
shefinds

My Jaw Is STILL On The Floor After Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress Sandra Bullock Is Wearing In The New 'Lost City' Trailer

Is it just us, or does anyone else think that Sandra Bullock has turned back the clock this year? Fresh from wowing us with her skintight crystal Stella McCartney catsuit on the red carpet earlier this month, the 57-year-old actress is back with yet another jaw-dropping look; this time for the promo poster and trailer of her brand new movie, The Lost City.
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES

