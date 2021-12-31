Stars Flashing Double Peace Signs -- Happy '22!

Winter wonderland! Charlize Theron hit the slopes for Christmas as she shared rare photos with her two beautiful girls. Charlize Theron, 46, celebrated Christmas with her daughters Jackson, 9, and August, 6, on the slopes! The Oscar winning actress posted an update to her Instagram page on Dec. 25, sharing photos from her ski vacation. In the carousel post, the South African native stood center as her two girls stood on the right and left for a selfie. The trio all wore ski goggles (pink for the girls, blue for mom) as they snuggled up for the cute moment in the snow, smiling for the casual snap. The girls also matched their pink goggles to their gloves and face covers, staying safe with helmets.
