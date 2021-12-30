ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Gloomy One Friday, Rain Saturday

By Josh Wurster
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday wasn’t necessarily warm, but it was above average. Go figure. There were only two months all year long that ended up below average — February and July. November ended up exactly average, otherwise every month ended up well above average. We’ll finish 2021, tomorrow, no different. In fact, the first...

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine for this afternoon but the wind stays out of the north, keeping us chilly. High temperatures only make it into the 40s, which is well below normal for early January. TUESDAY: After another cold start in the 20s, Tuesday will be sunny and milder, with wind shifting to an […]
nbc16.com

Strong storm will impact Western Oregon Through Wednesday

EUGENE, Ore. - Every area in Western Oregon is currently under some type of weather watch or warning. The wind is the first problem to deal with. There will be high winds across Western Oregon Sunday night into Monday morning. If you are along the coast expect sustained winds 40-50mph with gusts up to 65-75mph. Inland areas will see sustained winds from 20mph to 30mph with gusts as high as 45mph. Winds will begin to decrease through Monday morning. The recent heavy, wet snow most likely weakened tree branches and the wind will cause some tree branches to break and fall. this could also lead to downed power lines.
New Hampshire State
wtvy.com

Snow flurries this morning

SYNOPSIS – BRRRR! It is a cold start to this Monday and some areas are even seeing snow flurries! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s with a wind chill in the 20s so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon the sun will return but we will only make it into the lower to middle 40s for highs. Staying cooler this week with highs only in the 50s and 60s and our next chance at rain showers coming in on Friday. We will warm up by the weekend back into the middle 60s and lower 70s.
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala starts 2022 with cooler weather and mix of rain and shine

Ocala weather during the first week of 2022 is forecast to be cooler than the end of 2021, with some light wind at the start of the week and chances of rain on Thursday and Friday, according to Monday's seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service Jacksonville office. Temperatures are projected to climb back up over the weekend, however, to a high of 80 on Sunday. ...
KHON2

Light winds, rain coverage trending downward through mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the New Year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the south and southeast facing […]
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Bitter Wind Chills

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some of the coldest air of the season has settled in across much of Chicago. Wind chills start off well below zero Monday morning, as cold as -10° for some. It doesn’t get much better in the afternoon as wind chills hold in the single digits. There will be a ton of sunshine through the day as highs reach the 20s. Some improvement tonight, but not much, with lows in the teens. There is a brief warmup on the way for Tuesday. Highs climb above the freezing mark, but it’s only temporary. Another blast of cold air settles in for the rest of the week, with a few flurries possible Wednesday into Thursday. TODAY: Sunny. High: 25 TONIGHT: Clear, cold. Low: 19 TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, not as cold. High: 35
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Temperatures For Steelers Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have a decent shot at seeing some snow this week. Now we won’t see any snow today or on Tuesday. The first chance for snow is set to arrive on Wednesday evening with some decent totals possible in the snow belt (Armstrong, Indiana counties) and north of I-80. There will be a second chance for snow coming in on Thursday evening to Friday morning. At this point I am just going to say ‘chance’ but it really looks like the chance has gone up significantly over the past 24 hours. Most data is now showing our first significant...
