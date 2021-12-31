College Life

Oregon State University releases its fall 2021 honor roll and there are a lot of locals on the list

Local students tabbed for honors at Oregon State University for the fall 2021 honor roll. To make the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better for 12 graded hours of course work.

Local students are:

Aurora:

Alexis Alvarado, freshman, General Engineering; Matthew R. Boonstra, senior, Finance; Logan T. Gianella, senior, BioHealth Sciences; Abby M. Hughes, senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology; Hana C. Hunsaker, senior, Business Administration; Skylar R. Maddox, junior, Marketing; Cara Y. Nixon, senior, Political Science; Shelby H. Parrack, sophomore, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Lindsey I. Patton, junior, Psychology; Lane G. Stigall, senior, Biology; Layla J. Tamimi, senior, Psychology; Sadie R. Thomas, senior, Computer Science; and Cole H. Torian, junior, Computer Science.

Beavercreek:

Maxwell T. Kavanagh, junior, University Exploratory Studies; Anna M. Keylock, sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; and Amanda P. Wendell, junior, Animal Sciences.

Brooks:

Mackenzie E. Reinwald, senior, Geography & Geospatial Science.

Canby

Andrew M. Adams, senior, Finance; Jessica R. Beaver, sophomore, Music Studies; Ainsley G. Beck, freshman, Nutrition; Ember R. Billingslea, senior, Liberal Studies; Garrett M. Botz, sophomore, Agricultural Sciences; Dakota J. Bryant, senior, Digital Communication Arts; Parker L. Calkins, freshman, Political Science; Zachary J. Carson, freshman, Biology; Analiska B. Dominguez, freshman, Psychology; Rachelle Dominguez, sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Havlyn R. Ehrich, sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Kristen N. Epperson, freshman, Business Administration; Grant O. Everson, junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Ryan W. Frentress, sophomore, Business Administration; Ossian R. Grier, senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Kobe M. Gustafson, junior, Business Administration; Rachel J. Hansen, senior, Mathematics; Jacob D. Huggins, senior, Civil Engineering; Hannah L. Hughes, junior, Pre-Graphic Design; Renee B. Jensen, sophomore, Graphic Design; Cade M. Johnson, senior, Mechanical Engineering; Riley E. Jones, senior, Kinesiology; Chaz T. Kayser, sophomore, Biology; Samuel H. Krauss, junior, Mechanical Engineering; Nathaniel D. McNichols, senior, Nuclear Engineering; Haley J. Mickelsen, junior, Agricultural Sciences; Derek T. Nelson, sophomore, Elect & Computer Engineering; Matteo D. Paola, senior, Political Science; Isabella J. Parker, senior, Public Health; Makenna N. Reierson, junior, Bioengineering; Connor J. Saltmarsh, senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Lucas A. Scott, senior, Accountancy; Alexander G. Solomon, senior, Environmental Sciences; Sophia L. Strangfield, sophomore, Management; Alexander V. Villemyer, senior, Civil Engineering; and Logan G. Wilson, senior, Political Science.

Colton:

Tyler J. Bobbett, senior, Civil Engineering; Gabriel L. Oedell, sophomore, Microbiology.

Gervais:

Randy K. Gilland, freshman, Political Science.

Hubbard:

Jesse M. Agnew, senior, Mechanical Engineering; Elizabeth De La Lima Perez, senior, Civil Engineering; and Catalina D. Slangan, sophomore, Psychology.

Molalla:

Madison E. Brinkman, sophomore, Pre-Graphic Design; Tasha L. Bundy, junior, Art; Ariana Cortes Giron, freshman, Pre-Interiors; Hunter C. Enz, senior, Civil Engineering; Madeline Q. Lewandowski, junior, Civil Engineering; Mattie L. Myers, junior, Kinesiology; Corinne D. Oster, junior, Agricultural Sciences; Andrew S. Prom, senior, Forest Engineering; Cody A. Ray, senior, Computer Science; River L. Sorensen, sophomore, Computer Science; Crystal S. Wheeler, senior, Biology.

Mulino:

Esther J. Anstine-Spangler, senior, Microbiology; Summer K. Stapleton, senior, Anthropology.

St. Paul:

Emelia S. Colemand, freshman, Marketing; Holden C. Smith, senior, finance.

Woodburn:

Melissa Acero Martinez, sophomore, University Exploratory Studies; Salud Ascencio, junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Elizabeth Barajas Hernandez, senior, Business Administration; Errina A. Busurkin, freshman, University Exploratory Studies; Yoselin Cruz Montesinos, sophomore, Accountancy; Maxim S. Feoktistov, senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Isabelle V. Fessler, sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Alexis D. Jacobucci, junior, BioHealth Sciences; Carter G. Nelson, sophomore, Computer Science; Sophie C. Nelson, sophomore, Horticulture; Linda A. Ochoa-Delgado, senior, BioHealth Sciences; Hailey J. Peterson, senior, Agricultural Sciences; Jesus Ramos Calixto, sophomore, Chemical Engineering; Susan E. Stonecypher, junior, Marketing; Nicholas A. Suing, junior, Marketing; Avery M. Tupper, freshman, Mechanical Engineering; Brynn E. Tupper, senior, Business Information Systems; Emily R. Ulibarri, senior, Chemical Engineering; Rylan C. Wymer, freshman, General Engineering.

Canby's Blair makes dean's list

Garin Blair of Canby has been named to the dean's list for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.

To be eligible, students must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

