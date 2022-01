WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brutal cold temperatures and wind chills this morning- wind chill advisory through 11 A.M. Morning wind chills between 10-25 degrees below zero will improve through the afternoon as wind speeds diminish and sunshine dominates the region. Temperatures will only top out in the 20s for most, with a few areas of southwest Kansas climbing just above freezing. Not much melting of the current snow pack today, which ranges from about a 0.50″ in Wichita to almost 6″ in Hill City.

