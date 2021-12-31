ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The US shattered its average daily Covid-19 case record again. Experts say numbers will keep climbing in the coming weeks

By Christina Maxouris, CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Just a day after the US reported its highest average daily Covid-19 case number, the country shattered that record again Thursday, with an average of 355,990 new infections reported every day in the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. But as the latest...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 82

Carmella Pacifico
2d ago

to be honest testing positive is not my concern. How many need to be hospitalized. How many are becoming seriously ill. These are the numbers we need to follow. Are those vaccinated as sick or not.

Reply(10)
20
Debbie
2d ago

it is flu season you have to expect that at this time of the year CDC said you cannot tell the difference with their PCR test from the common cold flu and covid they have been lying to everybody for all this time time to wake up people this is a hoax and a game plan wake up

Reply(6)
21
I'm ya huckleberry
2d ago

70+% are vaxxed, and we're "shattering" previous numbers in regards to infections? This is way beyond ridiculous 🙄

Reply(5)
13
Related
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

Fauci says CDC may add COVID-19 test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these front-line employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Michael Osterholm
Person
Mike Dewine
Florida Phoenix

Health experts worry CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination rates appear inflated | Analysis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times By Phil Galewitz For nearly a month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online vaccine tracker has shown that virtually everyone 65 and older in the United States — 99.9 percent — has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. That would be remarkable — if true. But health experts and state officials say it’s certainly […] The post Health experts worry CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination rates appear inflated | Analysis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Johns Hopkins University#Americans#Cnbc#The Us#Omicron#European#The National Guard
NBC News

CDC considering testing guidelines for the asymptomatic, Fauci says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering adding testing requirements to its new isolation guidelines for asymptomatic Covid patients, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Last week, the CDC shortened its isolation recommendations for those who have tested positive for Covid but show no symptoms from 10 days...
SCIENCE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live updates: CDC may soon demand test to leave isolation

WASHINGTON — As the omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Counties Where Omicron is Spreading Fast

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the U.S., and Michigan is no exception. In fact, Michigan broke a new coronavirus record this week, with the state health department reporting a two-day total of 25,858 confirmed cases earlier this week. Much of the transmission is driven by the highly contagious...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Shatters Daily COVID-19 Records as Omicron Rages

Florida reported a record-shattering number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 75,962 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, according to The Miami Herald. That’s significantly larger than the previous pandemic record the state set just two days earlier, when it reported 46,923 new cases to the Centers for Disease Control. Although this steep rise in cases is also being matched by a general drop in the number of deaths attributed to the disease, the ripples are still being felt across the board with canceled flights and stark warnings from the CDC to avoid all cruise ships. Only 63 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, putting Florida in 22nd place nationwide, according to the latest CDC stats pulled by The Daily Beast. That leaves 7.8 million people who have not yet received the vaccine, a significant number considering the retirement haven’s outsized elderly population—and its role as a massive international transportation hub. Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to shrug off mask mandates and social distancing rules in favor of after-the-fact monoclonal antibody treatments, even though all children under 5 years old continue to be at risk of exposure without a government-approved vaccine. And the Florida Department of Health decided to top its Twitter account with this message: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” Singing has been documented as one of the best, fastest ways to spread the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

803K+
Followers
122K+
Post
631M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy