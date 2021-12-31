ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBeebies presenter Maddie Moate shares 6 simple eco-friendly activities to help kids re-use ‘stuff’

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvMSo_0dZinqk600
Lifestyle

Family homes tend to be packed with ‘stuff’, particularly after Christmas. And a lot of that stuff ends up being thrown away.

In fact, every person in the UK throws away their own body weight in rubbish every seven weeks, according to research by Hillarys, and YouTuber and CBeebies TV presenter Maddie Moate thinks it’s time children and their families thought more about what they discard, and how it can be reused instead.

So Moate has written a book Stuff: Eco-Stories of Everyday Stuff, revealing the ingenious ways people have made, used and re-used the items around them, and explaining how kids can do it too.

“Being more eco-friendly at home needn’t feel like an inconvenience,” stresses Moate. “There are lots of fun, simple things we can do with young kids that will help keep them busy in the New Year and inspire them to be mindful about the stuff we use and the green spaces we share.

“I recommend starting with sustainable habits that enhance your life rather than leave you feeling inconvenienced. Ultimately, though, I think one of the simplest changes we can all make is to buy less and reuse more.

“Before shopping in the sales, let’s ask ourselves whether we really need it. And when we spring clean, let’s ask our friends and family if they want our unused items before we take them to the tip.

“Valuing our stuff and treating it with respect will help us get more life out of it, and the longer we can make use of something the better.”

Here are 6 simple ways Moate suggests children can start to re-use ‘stuff’ and help the environment…

1. Create a ‘reuse bin’

You may already have separate bins for rubbish and recycling, but Moate stresses that lots of our recycling can be reused before we get rid of it. “Why not start a reuse bin?” she suggests. “This can be a place to put clean recycled materials that can be used again for things like arts and crafts.”

2. Become a water collector

Moate points out that in some parts of the world, fresh water is considered a luxury and a precious resource. “To help us conserve water, encourage kids to collect rainwater in old containers and use it to water the garden or house plants.”

3. Go on a rubbish ramble

Grab a pair of gloves and a bucket, and go on a rubbish ramble, suggests Moate. “When litter ends up in our natural ecosystems it can be harmful to wildlife and can take hundreds of years to break down,” she says. “We can do our bit by helping clean up our local environment when we’re out and about.”

4. Open your own bee café

[xdelx]

Bees will travel up to two miles in search of flowers loaded with nectar and pollen for food, explains Moate.

“Over the years, we’ve destroyed a lot of our native wildflower habitats and this makes searching for food pretty exhausting for our pollinator buddies,” she says. “We can help them out by planting a bee café to help them refuel. A bee cafe is a one-pot stop for our pollinator friends no matter where you live.”

Wildflowers bees enjoy include cornflowers, viper’s bugloss, poppies and dandelion, and Moate adds: “I really love bees, so planting wildflowers not only encouraged pollinators but also made my garden more exciting.”

5. Craft your own recycled paper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBYSW_0dZinqk600

You’ll need: old paper, a bowl, water, tea towel and a rolling pin.

How to do it: Get some recycled paper and tear it into tiny pieces, and then mix the pieces of paper with some water in a bowl, and squish it all together until it’s really mushy. Squeeze the mushy mixture into balls of pulp, and place each pulp ball on a flat surface and put a tea towel over the top, before using a rolling pin to flatten it and squeeze out the excess water. Leave the pulp to dry and you’ve made your own paper!

6. Construct a compost bin

[xdelx]

“Composting at home is great because it reduces the amount of food waste we send to landfills, which create huge amounts of greenhouse gas,” says Moate. “You don’t need to have a garden to start composting either, you can make a mini-compost bin in something as small as a plastic bottle.”

You’ll need: an old plastic bottle, scissors, a pin, tray, brown/green waste, a spray water bottle and kitchen towel.

How to do it: Wash an old plastic bottle and peel off any labels, then ask a grown-up to help you cut the top off the bottle and use a pin to poke some holes in the bottom for drainage. Place the bottle on a plastic tray and add a layer of brown waste – like shredded paper, torn-up egg cartons and crunchy old leaves. Spray the brown layer with water till it’s damp, but not too soggy, and then add a layer of green waste – like vegetables, food scraps and grass cuttings. Place the tray and composter somewhere warm like a sunny windowsill, and give it a stir every day and add a little more water to help micro-organisms break the contents down into compost.

Lay a sheet of kitchen towel over the top to keep it damp, and continue to add layers of brown and green waste, but remember it will take time for everything to decompose. When the layers have transformed into compost, you can add it to the soil around plants to give them a healthy snack packed with nutrients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TrYih_0dZinqk600
Stuff cover (Puffin/PA)

Stuff: Eco-Stories of Everyday Stuff by Maddie Moate is published Puffin, priced £12.99. Available now.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kenyan paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey dies at 77

Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya has died at 77, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced. The cause of death was not announced. Leakey, the son of globally renowned anthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey, also held a number of public service leadership...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

E-scooters damaged in New Year’s Day warehouse blaze

Hundreds of rental e-scooters have been damaged after a blaze broke out in a Bristol warehouse on New Year’s Day. Avon Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) was called to a “significant fire” at an industrial unit in the suburb of Brislington at around 12.30pm on January 1.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Green Waste#Cbeebies#Re Use
ramseycounty.us

Five tips for starting an eco-friendly habit

Starting an eco-friendly habit as we enter the new year? Just like establishing any new habit, training yourself to reduce food waste, collect food scraps or reuse items takes intention and patience. Here are five tips to help set yourself up for eco-friendly success. 1. Set an intention. If you...
ENVIRONMENT
lushome.com

Eco Friendly Christmas Garlands, Handmade Holiday Decorations

Eco-friendly Christmas garlands are perfect holiday decorations. DIY designs offer fantastic opportunities to enjoy Christmas decorating with the whole family. Handmade mini garlands created with cookies, popcorn, pinecones, sugar-glazed fruits, and berries are beautiful accents for Christmas tree decoration in eco style. Here are mini garland designs offering great alternatives to traditional holiday decorations. You can make eco garlands with various materials and creative combinations to make fun decorations for the winter holidays.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
spectrumnews1.com

Fresh Start 508 hosts 'Toys for Recovery' to help parents gift presents to kids

WORCESTER, Mass. - Thanks to a special donation from the Vietnam Vets Northeast Motorcycle Club, Fresh Start 508 was able to host another toy drive this year. Fresh Start 508 is a nonprofit supporting and educating male youth and people struggling with the criminal justice system. Their “Toy for Recovery” drive provides presents to parents and guardians in recovery to give to their children.
CHARITIES
thecalifornianpaper.com

Gift the environment an eco-friendly holiday

Staff editorials reflect the views of The Californian editorial board. With the holidays here, people have been preparing their decorations and gifts for the giving season. Strings of lights, colorful wrapping paper, and pine scents all spark warm holiday memories — and the creation of millions of tons of unnecessary garbage.
STANFORD, CA
A-Town Daily News

Fun and eco-friendly winter activities for kids

– When it’s cold out, there’s a tendency to bundle up and stay inside. In addition to movie marathons and reading books, here are a few fun ideas to stay entertained indoors with your kids. Reuse paper to make snowflakes. Have any old handouts from school? Reuse paper...
KIDS
Science Friday

Glitter Gets An Eco-Friendly Glimmer

Glitter—it’s everywhere this time of year. You open up a holiday card, and out comes a sprinkle of it. And that glitter will seemingly be with you forever, hugging your sweater, covering the floor. But glitter doesn’t stop there. It washes down the drain, and travels into the sewage system and waterways. Since it’s made from microplastics, it’s never going away.
ENVIRONMENT
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
INTERNET
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy