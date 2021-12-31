ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wade on quest to finally claim World Darts Championship: "Will it happen? Yes, When it'll happen who knows"

By Samuel Gill
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Wade saw off Martijn Kleermaker in a whitewash win to reach the Quarter-Finals of the PDC World Darts Championship but despite the scoreline, he was not happy with...

punditarena.com

Two-time winner Gary Anderson through to World Darts Championship semi-finals

Gary Anderson’s dream of a third World Darts Championship are still alive after he booked another semi-final spot. The 2015 and 2016 World Darts Championship winner beat Luke Humphries 5-2 to reach the last four for the seventh time at Alexandra Palace. He averaged 96, hit eight 180s and...
The Independent

Michael Smith eases past James Wade to reach second World Championship final

Michael Smith held off a James Wade fightback to reach the final of the World Darts Championship for a second time.The 2019 runner-up prevailed 6-3 after fourth seed Wade had rallied from 5-1 down to threaten a tense finish in the first semi-final at Alexandra Palace.Smith fired 16 180s and averaged 101 as he saw off his fellow Englishman.𝗦𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟!Yet another tremendous performance from Michael Smith, who secures his spot in a second World Championship final, defeating James Wade 6-3!16 180s and a 101 average from an impressive Bully Boy!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/JnA7dOLG1t— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 2, 2022“It...
SkySports

World Darts Championship: History beckons for semi-finalists Michael Smith, James Wade, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson

Quarter-final day at the Alexandra Palace didn't disappoint, as the race for the Sid Waddell Trophy intensified. And what a semi-final line-up we have in store. James Wade is hoping to avoid further semi-final heartache. 'The Machine' is through to the penultimate stage of the PDC World Championship for a fourth time in his career, and for the first time in eight years.
The Independent

Peter Wright books World Championship date with Michael Smith

Peter Wright secured a return to the final of the William Hill World Darts Championship with a thrilling victory over fellow former champion Gary Anderson on Sunday.The 2020 winner will face Michael Smith the runner-up three years ago, in Monday’s final after seeing off Anderson 6-4 in a high-quality second semi-final at Alexandra Palace.Wright, who later revealed a knee injury had been causing him discomfort, was pegged back to 3-2 and then 5-4 after opening in style by winning the first three sets.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹!So the final is set... It's Michael Smith v Peter Wright!Who will lift the Sid Waddell...
James Wade
Martijn Kleermaker
Price blasts 'cheats' after exit at World Darts Championship

Gerwyn Price left the stage disillusioned, after losing in the quarter-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship against Michael Smith. The Welshman, who threw a nine-darter earlier in the match and missed two match darts in the eighth set, lost 5-4 to his English opponent. During the match, Price also caused a remarkable moment by by ensuring that a visitor was sent out of Alexandra Palace.
