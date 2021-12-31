Wade on quest to finally claim World Darts Championship: "Will it happen? Yes, When it'll happen who knows"

Peter Wright secured a return to the final of the William Hill World Darts Championship with a thrilling victory over fellow former champion Gary Anderson on Sunday.The 2020 winner will face Michael Smith the runner-up three years ago, in Monday’s final after seeing off Anderson 6-4 in a high-quality second semi-final at Alexandra Palace.Wright, who later revealed a knee injury had been causing him discomfort, was pegged back to 3-2 and then 5-4 after opening in style by winning the first three sets.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹!So the final is set... It's Michael Smith v Peter Wright!Who will lift the Sid Waddell...

