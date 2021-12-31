ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana: Anti-Vax Bills

 2 days ago

Indiana Democrats oppose two bills in the upcoming legislative session that the party...

95.3 MNC

Bill to remove turn signal law under may be considered by Indiana lawmakers

Have you ever received a ticket for not using your turn signal? One Indiana lawmaker wants to fix that. According to the General Assembly’s website, a bill by Republican Aaron Freeman would make it no longer a requirement for Hoosiers to use turn signals 200 feet before changing lanes or turning, nor would they have to use turn signals 300 feet before changing lanes in a 50-mph zone.
wamwamfm.com

State Lawmakers Set to Discuss Legalizing Marijuana

State lawmakers will again take up the discussion of legalizing pot in Indiana when they convene for a short legislative session in about two weeks. As part of a glimpse into what that discussion may entail, a panel of bipartisan lawmakers and experts on the matter talked about what they would like to see marijuana legislation look like.
WRBI Radio

Governor extends COVID-19 emergency order for 22nd time

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb extended Indiana’s COVID-19 emergency order for the 22nd time Wednesday. The extended order will be in effect until February 1, but state lawmakers are looking to cut that time short starting next week when the 2022 General Assembly session kicks off. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wevv.com

Gov. Holcomb Extends Indiana's COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the 22nd renewal of the state's public health emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak. The 21st extension of the executive order was set to expire on Dec. 31 but will now last for another 30 days. Gov. Holcomb had previously explained several reasons for...
963xke.com

Indiana lawmaker wants to spend state surplus ‘big’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana lawmaker wants to spend tax refunds on teachers and new pipes in Indianapolis. Democratic state Rep. Gregory Porter says a $125 tax rebate is nothing to scoff at, but he wrote an op-ed in the Indianapolis Star that he’d rather spend Indiana’s nearly $9 billion dollars state surplus on big-ticket items.
wamwamfm.com

Indiana Joins Lawsuit to Block Mask & Vaccine Mandate

Indiana and 23 other states are suing to block the Biden mask and vaccine mandate for preschool programs funded by Head Start. The mandate would prompt staff members to leave their jobs, says Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita–resulting in the shrinkage or shutdown of programs. Rokita filed suit...
WTHI

New Laws Coming to Indiana and Illiniois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana and Illinois both have several new laws that will be taking effect on January 1st, 2022. Below we have compiled a few that will impact our viewers the most. Indiana:. All prescriptions must be issued electronically. This means there would be no more handwritten...
thestatehousefile.com

Will Indiana take another pass at marijuana legalization in 2022?

Lawmakers are taking another whack at marijuana legalization in Indiana. Here’s what you need to know:. As the 2022 legislative session approaches, marijuana legalization is a top priority for Indiana Democrats. In November, House Democrats announced support for medical and recreational legalization of marijuana. Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, held...
WLFI.com

Governor Holcomb shocked by AG's disbelief in COVID data

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) - Governor Eric Holcomb is addressing comments made by Attorney General Todd Rokita. Rokita appeared on CBS affiliate WSBT in South Bend to say last week where he discussed COVID-19 vaccinations and numbers. As we previously reported, Rokita is suing the federal Government to halt President Joe...
WTHR

New year, new laws: Here are 3 new Indiana laws taking effect in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — A new year means new laws for Indiana. 13 Investigates looked at three new laws set to impact Hoosiers in 2022. One will stop surprise medical billing. Another expands e-prescriptions. The third requires new internet policies for school districts. Surprise medical billing. In October, 13 Investigates told...
readthereporter.com

Sheridan reader supports Indiana House Bill 1001

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Democratic Senators Tim Lanane of Anderson and Fady Qaddoura of Indianapolis recently said, “We shouldn’t politicize Hoosiers’ health or lives” referring to HB1001, which supports businesses who give the choice to employees on choosing whether to take the vaccine or not.
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana updates K-12 school guidance after CDC offers new COVID-19 isolation rules

Indiana officials updated guidance for K-12 schools after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new isolation guidelines for COVID-19 cases this week, and masking largely determines how long students have to stay home. Indiana officials have said unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom don’t have to...
Salt Lake Tribune

More anti-vaccine bills coming to the Utah Legislature

Two bills seeking to protect vaccine-hesitant Utahns from discrimination in the workplace or community are slated to debut in the 2022 session, which begins next month. HB 60 from St. George Republican Walt Brooks bans so-called “vaccine passports.” Private businesses could not require customers to prove they’re vaccinated against COVID-19. Government entities would also be blocked from requiring proof of vaccination. The bill bars employers from requiring employees to provide proof of vaccination status. They would also not be allowed to require individuals to get vaccinated under some circumstances.
UTAH STATE

