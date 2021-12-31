Indiana: Anti-Vax Bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Gov. Mike DeWine will have his veto pen ready if the legislature sends him a bill that would prohibit employers and schools from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine. House Bill 218, in addition to prohibiting mandates on vaccines not fully approved by the federal government, would provide wide...
Have you ever received a ticket for not using your turn signal? One Indiana lawmaker wants to fix that. According to the General Assembly’s website, a bill by Republican Aaron Freeman would make it no longer a requirement for Hoosiers to use turn signals 200 feet before changing lanes or turning, nor would they have to use turn signals 300 feet before changing lanes in a 50-mph zone.
State lawmakers will again take up the discussion of legalizing pot in Indiana when they convene for a short legislative session in about two weeks. As part of a glimpse into what that discussion may entail, a panel of bipartisan lawmakers and experts on the matter talked about what they would like to see marijuana legislation look like.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is responding to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s comments accusing the state of inflating COVID-19 numbers. In an interview with WSBT in South Bend, Rokita say he doesn’t believe any numbers anymore and that they have been...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb extended Indiana’s COVID-19 emergency order for the 22nd time Wednesday. The extended order will be in effect until February 1, but state lawmakers are looking to cut that time short starting next week when the 2022 General Assembly session kicks off. The...
On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the 22nd renewal of the state's public health emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak. The 21st extension of the executive order was set to expire on Dec. 31 but will now last for another 30 days. Gov. Holcomb had previously explained several reasons for...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana lawmaker wants to spend tax refunds on teachers and new pipes in Indianapolis. Democratic state Rep. Gregory Porter says a $125 tax rebate is nothing to scoff at, but he wrote an op-ed in the Indianapolis Star that he’d rather spend Indiana’s nearly $9 billion dollars state surplus on big-ticket items.
Indiana and 23 other states are suing to block the Biden mask and vaccine mandate for preschool programs funded by Head Start. The mandate would prompt staff members to leave their jobs, says Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita–resulting in the shrinkage or shutdown of programs. Rokita filed suit...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday condemned recent comments made by the state’s attorney general, who alleged that Indiana’s COVID-19 data is inflated and “inaccurate.”. The Republican governor said he was “stunned and somewhat blindsided” by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s claims that...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana and Illinois both have several new laws that will be taking effect on January 1st, 2022. Below we have compiled a few that will impact our viewers the most. Indiana:. All prescriptions must be issued electronically. This means there would be no more handwritten...
Lawmakers are taking another whack at marijuana legalization in Indiana. Here’s what you need to know:. As the 2022 legislative session approaches, marijuana legalization is a top priority for Indiana Democrats. In November, House Democrats announced support for medical and recreational legalization of marijuana. Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, held...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) - Governor Eric Holcomb is addressing comments made by Attorney General Todd Rokita. Rokita appeared on CBS affiliate WSBT in South Bend to say last week where he discussed COVID-19 vaccinations and numbers. As we previously reported, Rokita is suing the federal Government to halt President Joe...
INDIANAPOLIS — A new year means new laws for Indiana. 13 Investigates looked at three new laws set to impact Hoosiers in 2022. One will stop surprise medical billing. Another expands e-prescriptions. The third requires new internet policies for school districts. Surprise medical billing. In October, 13 Investigates told...
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Democratic Senators Tim Lanane of Anderson and Fady Qaddoura of Indianapolis recently said, “We shouldn’t politicize Hoosiers’ health or lives” referring to HB1001, which supports businesses who give the choice to employees on choosing whether to take the vaccine or not.
Indiana officials updated guidance for K-12 schools after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new isolation guidelines for COVID-19 cases this week, and masking largely determines how long students have to stay home. Indiana officials have said unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom don’t have to...
Two bills seeking to protect vaccine-hesitant Utahns from discrimination in the workplace or community are slated to debut in the 2022 session, which begins next month. HB 60 from St. George Republican Walt Brooks bans so-called “vaccine passports.” Private businesses could not require customers to prove they’re vaccinated against COVID-19. Government entities would also be blocked from requiring proof of vaccination. The bill bars employers from requiring employees to provide proof of vaccination status. They would also not be allowed to require individuals to get vaccinated under some circumstances.
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican lawmakers are working to reintroduce legislation that would allow many Hoosiers to carry handguns without a permit. Several lawmakers in both the Indiana House and Senate are writing bills. Known as “constitutional carry” or “permitless carry,” it’s a change to Indiana law some Republican legislators...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A downstate Illinois lawmaker wants to make it illegal to deny someone a job over their vaccination status. Republican State Rep. Adam Niemerg filed "The Freedom Act" this week. The bill would prevent any person, public official or workplace from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone who...
