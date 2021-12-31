ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

GSH To Implement $14 Minimum Wage

 2 days ago

Good Samaritan Hospital’s board of directors approved a 3% wage increase and instituted...

Mountain Mail

Minimum wage to increase Saturday

Colorado’s minimum wage will increase Jan. 1 to $12.56, or $9.54 for those receiving enough in tips for total pay to meet or exceed the full minimum wage. Voters in 2006 adopted an amendment to the Colorado Constitution that requires the minimum wage to adjust for inflation each year. From 2017-2020 the increase was larger after voters in 2016 approved a measure that raised the minimum wage by 90-99 cents annually until it reached $12 by 2020.
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

Illinois' Minimum Wage Set to Increase Again in 2022

Illinois' minimum wage is set for another increase next year. On Jan. 1, 2022 the state's minimum wage increases to $12 per hour. The rate will continue to increase on Jan. 1 each year until it hits $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2025. In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
POLITICS
WMDT.com

Minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, could impact businesses

DELMARVA- While many businesses are still trying to navigate their way through the pandemic, a new problem will be thrown their way soon starting next year. The minimum wage increase. “It’s going to force us to make hard decisions,” Michelle Wright, Co-owner of Wright’s Market, said. Employers...
SMALL BUSINESS
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: ‘Living Wage’ Minimum Wage Is a Lie

In response to the recent letter to the editor from CC Hauer regarding a commentary claiming the $15 minimum wage in Seattle did not close income disparities, I'm not certain what the point is. The study he discusses doesn't really support his point, although like most academic papers it is...
SEATTLE, WA
kiowacountypress.net

New Colorado minimum wage in effect

The new Colorado minimum wage took effect January 1, moving to $12.56 or $9.54 for those receiving enough in tips for total pay to meet or exceed the full minimum wage. Annually inflation-adjusting the minimum wage is mandated by a section of the Colorado Constitution that Colorado voters adopted in a 2006 ballot measure (with the exception of 2017-20, when the minimum wage rose by larger amounts due to another ballot measure, in 2016, raising the minimum wage by 90-99 cents annually until it reached $12.00 by 2020).
COLORADO STATE
wuzr.com

GSH Officials Approve 2022 Budget And Reflected On 2021 Accomplishments

Officials at Good Samaritan Hospital during their meeting on Thursday approved their 2022 operating budget. Hospital officials say that an increase of cost of services will be raised on average around 2%. Also during the meeting, officials recognized several accomplishments over the 2021 operating year. Accomplishments came from several areas,...
Fast Company

A record number of U.S. states are hiking the minimum wage in 2022—but only 2 will pay $15 an hour

Some 81 different states, cities, and counties will hike their minimum wage in 2022—a single-year record if we’re counting just government-mandated pay increases, the National Employment Law Project says in a new report. Yet by the end of the year, only two of these states and 47 cities and counties will have hit the $15-per-hour threshold that labor activists have been pushing for since 2012. It’s a reminder that even where workers are seeing wages climb, the pace is often very, very slow. (One anti-poverty activist in California, Joe Sanberg, just filed an $18-per-hour minimum wage ballot initiative, arguing, “now we have to move the ball forward and farther.”) The federal minimum wage, $7.25, hasn’t changed since 2009.
POLITICS
therecord-online.com

Wolf calls again for increase in Pennsylvania minimum wage

HARRISBURG, PA – Workers in 25 states will see their paychecks grow when minimum wage increases go into effect in 2022, but according to Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania is not one of them because the Republican-led General Assembly has refused for over a decade to raise the commonwealth’s $7.25-per-hour minimum wage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
insideedition.com

2022 Will See Significant Increases in Minimum Wages, Analysis Shows

According to an analysis released by the National Employment Law Project (NELP), 2022 is set to break records for increases in the minimum wage across the country. 2022 also marks the 10-year anniversary of Fight for $15, where fast-food workers pushed for increased minimum wages. For 21 states and 35...
BUSINESS
Westport News

Ethics, local news study, minimum wage top 2022's new laws

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — With nearly 300 laws taking effect on New Year's Day, Illinois lawmakers have resolved to hold themselves to a higher ethical standard, stay the government's regulatory arm on young entrepreneurs and review ways to revive the struggling local journalism industry. After the traditional spring legislative...
POLITICS
wamwamfm.com

No Plans to Raise Minimum Wage in Indiana

It will soon be a new year, but no new minimum wage is planned in the Hoosier state. Indiana’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, the same as the federal rate. It’s been unchanged for more than a decade. 25 other states, however, are increasing their minimum pay per hour, including nearby Ohio.
INDIANA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Nursing home staff shortages overwhelming hospitals nationwide

Fifty-eight percent of the nation's 14,000 nursing homes are limiting admissions in the face of staffing shortages, causing hospitals and emergency rooms to experience difficulty moving patients to the next step in their care, The Washington Post reported Dec. 28. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows 425,000 employees have...
HEALTH SERVICES

