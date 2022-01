January 2022: January is National Mentoring Month! This year the PAL+ Mentoring Program is celebrating the annual campaign aimed at expanding quality mentoring opportunities to connect more of our community’s young people with caring adults by hosting the first Lunch & Learn of the year, Jan. 21, 2022. The monthly Lunch & Learn events give members of the community the opportunity to learn about the PAL+ Mentoring program. If you have ever considered becoming a mentor, this is a no-obligation way to hear all about our individual and group mentoring options. Current mentors are encouraged to bring a friend who has expressed an interest in mentoring as our existing mentors are often our best recruiters! RSVPs are appreciated.

CHARITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO