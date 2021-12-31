ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Jeans Unveil New Classic-Pop Punk SIngle “Crybaby (On The Phone)

By Ellie Schroeder
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMom Jeans released their new song titled Crybaby (On The Phone), which is part of their upcoming album Sweet...

music.mxdwn.com

Kerrang

How a very average pop-punk song taught me the meaning of Christmas

About four years ago, I was cleaning the kitchen and put a Christmas pop-punk playlist on Spotify. My Chemical Romance covering Mariah Carey while I cleaned the pans, blink-182’s Happy Holidays, You Bastard soundtracking 40 seconds of dishwasher stacking – lovely stuff. And then a song came on that I’d never heard before. It was pleasant enough, with a very catchy chorus, and the next thing I knew it was three-and-a-half minutes later and I was slumped on the floor crying.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Members Of Mutoid Man, Khemmis and Black Dahlia Murder Join Two Minutes To Late Night For Christmas Cover of King Diamond’s “Halloween”

Do you already miss Halloween? If you’re in the mood to dress up and howl your heart out to show your love for Halloween, Two Minutes To Late Night has something for you. In this new episode of Bedroom Cover, Jordan Olds has brought the Halloween spirit to the holiday season with his cover of King Diamond’s Halloween. Not to be confused with the Halloween tribute to John Carpenter, the cover of King Diamond’s Halloween becomes a new holiday carol with the help of CGI and members of Mutoid Man, Khemmis and Black Dahlia Murder. In this episode Olds turns not only his bedroom, but his entire home into a real Halloween winter wonderland. The cover is true to the original from start to finish, including the high pitch screech, corpsepaint, and leather vest. The video starts with Olds’ high pitch scream while holding two jack-o-lanterns made from summer squash and a green bell pepper. As the intro begins we take a tour of Olds home with Brandon Ellis from The Black Dahlia Murder playing in front of a Christmas tree, Nick Cageao from Mutoid Man playing in a home studio while dressed as Sexy Santa, Alan Cassidy from The Black Dahlia Murder playing in front of a pentagram / Christmas tree hybrid, Ben Hutcherson from Khemis playing in front of Christmas knickknacks while wearing black shades, and finally a very festive Spider Playing Guitar because “Sure. Why not?”.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Punk Adams Talks New Single “Boo” & Plans For 2022

Riding high on a new wave of success following the release of previous single “Corner Store”, which earned him widespread attention and acclaim, LA based, Brooklyn native Punk Adams has now unveiled “Boo”, a fresh new track with an inspiring message of confidence – just what we all need as we approach a new year.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Lights Unveil Hypnotic New Single “Real Thing” Featuring Elohim

Lights is back and this time she’s bringing a blue vibe. The video for her new single “Real Thing” featuring Elohim, first teased on Twitter last week, is composed of a whimsical blue palette in contrast to her last video, the aggressive and red tinted “Prodigal Daughter”. In “Real Thing” the Canadian singer-songwriter also known as Lights Poxleitner-Bokan describes the confusing feeling of looking for something real but not knowing what real is. In a constant state of flux wondering if the real things put in front of us whether they be relationships, careers, or aspirations are what we really need in order to be happy.
MUSIC
wirx.com

The Year in Rock 2021: Is pop-punk back?

Warped Tour may have ended years ago, but pop-punk made a big return in 2021. In late 2020, Machine Gun Kelly released his new album, Tickets to My Downfall. The record, recorded in collaboration with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, found the former rapper embracing palm mutes and arpeggiated chords on hit singles including “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend.”
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Crosses by Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez Share New Cover of Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses”

Crosses (†††), known for their somber and wicked tracks, brings their style to an 80s classic with their cover of Q Lazzarus’ Goodbye Horses. This is the 2nd single released since the duo teased they were working in the studio back in March and June with their 2020 cover of Cause & Effect’s The Beginning of the End being the first. Goodbye Horses, originally made popular in the 1991 film Silence of the Lambs, is given a rendition that takes the retro 90s mood and brings the song into the new decade with a sound that feels authentic, yet fresh. Composed of Deftones’ frontman Chino Moreno and Far’s guitarist Shaun Lopez, the duo put together a track that features a dark synth and an ethereal chorus that adds a cyberpunk aesthetic to an established classic. In direct contrast with their last release The Beginning of the End, which features a more upbeat and modern sound to the Cause & Effect single, Goodbye Horses provides a darker mood which should be a more familiar sound for fans of their self-titled album. This cover breathes new life into the original song by highlighting the parts that made the original great, instead of breaking it down and creating a brand new version. It keeps the slow and somber sound of the original as well as the emphasis on the philosophically driven lyrics. It then adds a twist with a dark synth throughout that creates and enhances a haunting atmosphere. The landscape of the song changes from a cool drive at night with the top down while thinking about life to a cool drive while running away from an unseen threat. With a balance between the original song and the synth rock sound Crosses (†††) is known for, this cover sounds relevant, but in the end you can still tell that it’s Q Lazzarus. Be on the lookout for more releases from Crosses (†††) coming in Spring 2022.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Poppy Drops New Song Teasers Hinting To A New Era

Poppy has once again delivered us her enigmatic style in her latest teaser on December 26. The new teaser titled Blow Away is a 5 minute clip of Poppy sitting in an empty white room as she spins and smokes a cigarette. A dark synth note plays in the background hardly changing throughout the clip, giving it a hypnotic and trance-like atmosphere. Fans may be familiar with the style since the singer used a similar aesthetic to tease her 2018 album Am I A Girl?. The singer also released a teaser on the 21st called Glass which contrasts the newest teaser. In Glass, Poppy stands in a dark room focused on by a limelight. This time however, instead of sitting, Poppy stands in a powerful pose while wearing a powder blue ensemble and drinking tea. Halfway through the one minute teaser, she takes the teacup and angrily smashes it to the ground. However, the background tones are a lot less dark and aggressive than those found in Blow Away. It isn’t clear if the teasers are a cryptic announcement to hype up a new album, or if they will be part of PoppySphere, Poppy’s new Metaverse app. Released back in November, the app is available for iOS and Android and features an 8-bit universe full of secrets and dynamic rooms that allows users to dive into the depths of the Poppy Metaverse with their own custom characters. Poppy states that the virtual world is, “A fully customizable virtual space to hang out and talk with the PoppySphere one on one. The possibilities are endless so, make yourself at home.”. Poppy will continue her Flux tour of Europe throughout Winter 2022.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez unveils her emotive new single “40 Days,” along with “Better For You” [Video]

Stunning New York talent Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez shares her stirring new release “40 Days.” The track highlights sophisticated jazzy arrangements and haunting harmonies to craft something unique and powerful. Detailing the fight to let go and grappling with feelings of inferiority, she relays that personal message seamlessly. The video, shot at the Suminski Innski in Tivoli, New York, is so striking in its raw simplicity. Beautifully displaying the 19th century mansion’s antique furniture, the vintage vibe is the ideal pairing for the elegant offering. The mesmerizing interpretive dance seen throughout further captures that gentle grace.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Moon Tooth Share Psychedelic New Song And Video “The Conduit”

Metal band, Moon Tooth, released their new song “The Conduit” earlier this month and graced us with what is considered a “Psychedelic” performance video, accompanying the release. The song itself is a jam packed song, loads of energy and strong vocals all smashed in three minutes. Guitarist Nick Lee said, “Ray wrote this psychotic tune all around a Zvex Fuzz Factory. He’s great at writing a whole song around a weird tuning or a bizarre tone and he totally went for it on this one! We all loved it and, with a little nudge from Josh, John wrote some of the most over the top lyrics with a totally new vibe for him.” From the sound of that the “weird tuning” and “bizarre tone” turned into a sound musical and visual experience for the band and the fans to experience over and over.
MUSIC
NME

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars release 63-track covers album for 30th anniversary

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars have released a 63-track covers album to celebrate their 30th anniversary – check it out below. A sequel to Kill Rock Stars’ original 1991 compilation which featured the likes of Bikini Kill, Nirvana and the Melvins, Kill Rock Stars’ new album ‘Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars)’ sees a host of bands covering tracks from the label’s impressive 30-year catalogue.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Grimes Teases Possible Collaboration With The Weeknd, Discusses Celebrity Culture And Music Industry

Shortly after releasing her visually appealing music video for “Player of Games,” Grimes has teased fans that a new collaboration with The Weeknd could be a possibility in the future.“Hmmmm surprises for yalls … It’s called Sci Fi,” she told fans asking about the possibility on her official Discord server. “Player of Games” was co-produced by one of The Weeknd’s frequent collaborators Illangelo and the music video was directed by the Weeknd’s After Hours music video director Anton Tammi. This could lead to that collaboration coming to fruition.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Thursday’s Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark” Featuring Gwarsenio Hall To Benefit Band After Postponement Of Remaining Holiday Shows

Thursday, alongside Jordan Olds, aka Gwarsenio Hall, covered Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” for a Two Minutes to Late Night video to help fund cancer treatment for actor Andy Bustillos back in June. Bustillos played the “2005 Scene Kid” on the talk show. Since his appearance, he had been diagnosed with Stage 3C germ cell testicular cancer. After performing it on the show, the cover had not been released, however, the creators of Two Minutes to Late Night have made it available on Bandcamp for fans to listen to buy and listen to. Proceeds from the single will go to the band.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mitski Talks Writing Her First Song at a Bus Stop on ‘The First time’

Mitski reflects on bus stop songwriting, elementary school plays, and making the move from piano to guitar for the sake of efficiency in the latest installment of The First Time.  While Mitski has said in past interviews that she officially wrote her first song when she was 17 or 18, she corrects the record here to note the first time she ever “wrote a song without knowing I was writing a song” was when she was waiting for the school bus to pick her up in first or second grade. “I just made up a song to myself about how excited...
MUSIC
cpr.org

Indie 102.3 staff’s favorite music videos of 2021

Do you ever go down a music hole for hours and hours, discovering new tunes and artists, finding the most insane storylines, or seeing how your favorite artists turned their tunes into a short film? Then this is for you! A few of the Indie Staff have put together some of their must-see music videos to come out in 2021. We watched hours of videos, spanning genres and narrowed it down to just a handful of really memorable ones. Watch visuals from our talented Local 303 alums, learn some choreography, and be prepared to be entertained.
THEATER & DANCE
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Rainbow Girls – Rolling Dumpster Fire

It’s easy to dismiss Rainbow Girls as opportunistic. But this is a necessary quality in acts on the come-up, and it doesn’t have to be negative if the music still shines. The band has shifted their style drastically from lively, bouncy country to acoustic folk when it got them a bigger audience, and they even put out a covers record cynically titled Give The People What They Want after a clip of them performing “Down Home Girl” went viral. Rolling Dumpster Fire, their latest seven-song EP and the first batch of new material in four years, doesn’t assuage this impression, instead going further into the pillowy, atmospheric dream-country sound that’s currently in vogue. However, any impression of selling out will instantly dissipate in the face of its stellar harmonies and serene textures.
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

The pop parade continues in ‘Sing 2′ (review)

There are a lot of movies out this holiday season but only one where you can see a slug sing Drake’s “Hotline Bling.” Ah, the magic of cinema!. “Sing 2,” the sequel to the 2016 animated hit, packs the jukebox again with more than 40 songs, from BTS to Billie Eilish. The two films from Illumination, the animation studio of “Despicable Me” and “Minions,” derive a lot of their appeal from a karaoke game of pairing a chart-topping hit with the appropriate anthropomorphic animal. The options are as vast as the animal kingdom. Should Cardi B be sung by a bumblebee? Is it too on the nose to give “Savage” to a stallion?
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Dave Mustaine Drops Teaser For Upcoming New Megadeth Song “Life In Hell“

Dave Mustaine sent a Cameo to one lucky fan to tease Megadeth’s upcoming album The Sick, The Dying and The Dead. Even though Mustaine has released clips from his time in the studio during writing and recording sessions, the Cameo is the first audio clip from The Sick, The Dying and The Dead. After playing 12 seconds of “Life in Hell” Mustaine added, “I think that makes you the first person in the outside world — outside of the studio and the band and my family — that’s heard any music from the new record,”. Megadeth’s fans have been looking forward to The Sick, The Dying and The Dead for years since the band’s last album Dystopia was released in 2016. Earlier this year Mustaine started using Cameo, a video app fans can use to send personalized messages featuring their favorite celebrities, to keep fans updated on the status of the album. In one of the last updates Mustaine mentioned that the The Sick, The Dying and The Dead is near completion and will be released in Spring 2022. The album is a tour of, not only human history, but Megadeth’s history as well. It combines archived riffs and brand new ones with the main theme of the album focusing on pandemics throughout human history. Inspired by sickness and plagues with a focus on the bubonic plague from centuries ago, the album also touches on other worldwide pandemics such as the swine flu and covid. During an interview with American Songwriter back in November, Mustaine described the album as “a historical journey of how the plague started and where it went, starting with rats on ships carrying the disease, coming ashore in Sicily,”. Mustaine also added that some of his favorite archived riffs are from ”The Threat is Real,” “Holy Wars”, and “The Punishment Due”.
MUSIC

