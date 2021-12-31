THP Reminds Drivers to Not Drink and Drive

CRAWFORD COUNTY—We know buzzed driving is drunk driving, but what about driving while drug-impaired? Nationally, it is illegal to drive while impaired by any substance, and this includes drugs. This holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are participating in the If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI. The impaired driving awareness campaign, which runs from December 15, 2021, through January 1, 2022. In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together during the holiday season to take drug-impaired drivers off the roads. These expanded efforts to protect against impaired driving will be conducted fairly and equitably.

