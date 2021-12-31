ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Scholars Frontiers in Chemistry Forum 06/20/2022

soulofmiami.org
 2 days ago

I cordially welcome you to join industry leaders and subject experts at our flagship Scholars Frontiers in Chemistry Forum scheduled during June 20-21, 2022 at Berlin, Germany. (Chemistry Frontiers 2022). Chemistry Frontiers 2022 at...

www.soulofmiami.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Exploring the genetic basis of the root economics spectrum

By analyzing the acquisition-conservation tradeoff in root systems among different plants, ecologists have put forward the root economics spectrum (RES) hypothesis. Some plant species have finer and cost-effective absorptive roots that contribute to rapid nutrient uptake but have shorter lifespans, whereas others have thicker and less cost-effective absorptive roots marked by slower nutrient acquisition but longer lifespans. The RES hypothesis reflects the correlations among different root traits, which can facilitate the adaptation of plants to the local environment. The RES is one of the core issues in root ecology, but its adaptive role and genetic basis remains largely elusive.
SCIENCE
bodyshopbusiness.com

Registration Opens for 2022 HD Repair Forum

The HD Repair Forum announced that early-bird registration for its 2022 event is now open. It is set to return to the historic Hilton Fort Worth April 5-6, 2022. Last month, advisory board members met to discuss the state of the industry and made plans for the upcoming event. The...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Scientists design and construct minimized synthetic carbon fixation cycle

Scientists from the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMCAS) recently reported a minimized synthetic carbon fixation cycle. The cycle only contains four biochemical reactions and is capable of condensing two molecules of carbon dioxide into one molecule of oxalate in each round. The study was published in ACS Catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
Science News

These discoveries from 2021, if true, could shake up science

Discoveries in 2021 dared the world to consider grand possibilities in physics, space and the origins of life. Will these bold claims hold up to scrutiny?. Scientists may have spotted stars made of antimatter (SN: 6/5/21, p. 8). Finding antistars challenges a basic tenet of cosmology — that the vast majority of the universe’s antimatter, matter’s oppositely charged doppelgänger, was destroyed long ago. In 10 years of observations from the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, researchers found 14 points of light emitting gamma rays at energies that are expected when matter and antimatter meet and annihilate each other — a process that could happen on the surface of antistars. The discovery hints that substantial amounts of antimatter may have survived. But proving the existence of antistars will be extremely difficult because, aside from the studied gamma rays, the light such stars give off would look just like the light from normal stars.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Independent

Glaciologist made CBE for world-leading climate change research

A ground-breaking climate change researcher hopes her work on ice sheets and sea-level rise will inspire more young people, especially women and girls, to go into environmental sciences.Tavi Murray, professor of glaciology in the Faculty of Science and Engineering at Swansea University has been made a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list.Prof Murray, whose work spans the fields of physics, geography and computer science, was recognised for her research into the contribution from glaciers and ice sheets to global sea-level rise.I very much hope to inspire young scientists, especially girls and women, to work in science and on...
SCIENCE
NorthEast Times

Scholars

East Stroudsburg University held celebrations to recognize and honor fall teacher preparation graduates from the Colleges of Education, Arts and Sciences, and Health Sciences. Students and their guests were treated to a buffet meal and given ESU Warriors shirts. After the meal, students participated in an inquiry presentation, presenting either their Student Learning Objectives or their professional website. Meghan James was among those honored. ••
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
scitechdaily.com

Novel Magnetic Semiconductor Gives New Perspective on Anomalous Hall Effect

A large, unconventional anomalous Hall resistance in a new magnetic semiconductor in the absence of large-scale magnetic ordering has been demonstrated by Tokyo Tech materials scientists, validating a recent theoretical prediction. Their findings provide new insights into the anomalous Hall effect, a quantum phenomenon that has previously been associated with long-range magnetic order.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontiers#Analytical Chemistry#Theoretical Chemistry
Phys.org

Elusive atmospheric molecule produced in a lab for the 1st time

The previously elusive methanediol molecule of importance to the organic, atmospheric science and astrochemistry communities has been synthetically produced for the first time by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers. Their discovery and methods were published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on December 30. Methanediol...
CHEMISTRY
Scientific American

Sometimes Science Is Wrong

In 1996 scientists announced the astonishing news that they’d discovered what they believed might be signs of ancient life inside a meteorite from Mars. In 2014 astrophysicists declared that they’d found direct evidence at last for the “inflationary universe” theory, first proposed in the 1980s. What...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Scientists create never-before-seen isotope of magnesium

Scientists have just created the world's lightest form of magnesium — a never-before-seen isotope with just six neutrons in its atomic nuclei — inside a giant atom smasher. And while the substance disintegrates too quickly to be measured directly, the researchers expect their discovery will help scientists better...
CHEMISTRY
advancedsciencenews.com

Innovative science in 2021

Earlier this year, China’s Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) set a new world record when its fusion reactor achieved a plasma temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius for 101 seconds, and 160 million degrees Celsius for 20 seconds. EAST is one of a number of promising nuclear fusion devices...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Photonics.com

Ultracold Ions Tune Atomic Clockwork

BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany, Dec. 30, 2021 — Researchers at the QUEST Institute at the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) have cooled charged ions down to 200 μK. The team combined methods — its established laser cooling of coupled ions method, and those from quantum computing — to achieve the result.
PHYSICS
Physics World

The 10 quirkiest stories from the world of physics in 2021

Despite the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, physicists still found time to carry out research that touched on the quirkier side of science. Here is our pick of the 10 best, not in any particular order. Chicken slap down. Three years ago a Reddit user asked how many times...
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

Neanderthal discovery reveals an important lesson for human gut health

The more ancient human fossils we discover, the more we become acquainted with how similar our faces and bodies may have been — but what about on the inside? Within us humans, we know our guts play host to a diverse community of microorganisms, and Neanderthals, it turns out, were no different.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy