A single-vehicle crash at approximately 1:33 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 has claimed the life of an Alpine teen, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The 19-year-old was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Accord, in which the teen was a passenger in, left the roadway and struck a tree. The person was transported to a nearby hospital where the teen later succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO