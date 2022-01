INDIANAPOLIS — First came "delmicron," now comes "flurona" - an illness that potentially packs a double whammy for folks who get infected with both. This week, Israel confirmed its first case of a patient with the seasonal flu and COVID-19 at the same time. According to The Times of Israel, the double infection was found in an unvaccinated, pregnant woman at Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikva. She tested positive for both viruses upon arrival, and was discharged shortly after.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO